It’s hard to imagine a lower point in the Pete Carroll era than this.

In a game against a team that might reportedly fire its coach Monday, the Seahawks blew a 10-point fourth-quarter lead in dropping a 25-24 decision to the Chicago Bears.

And while the playoffs were already just the faintest of hopes, the loss officially eliminated Seattle from the postseason, dropping the Seahawks to 5-10.

It’s the first 10-loss season for the Seahawks since Seattle went 5-11 in 2009, the year before Carroll arrived.

Seattle led 24-14 entering the fourth quarter. But a missed Jason Myers field goal helped keep the Bears in it.

And Chicago drove 80 yards in six plays to win it, with former Seahawk Jimmy Graham catching a 15-yard TD on third-and-14 with 1:01 left to make it 24-23. Then, the Bears got the two-point conversion on another pass from Nick Foles to Damiere Byrd.

The Bears improved to 5-11 on a day that began with the NFL Network reporting that Chicago could fire coach Matt Nagy as soon as Monday.

The loss will only further heighten speculation about the fate of Carroll and basically everybody associated with the Seahawks after as unfathomable a loss as Seattle has had in years.

The game began with a festive atmosphere as it was just the just the third game in franchise history in the snow and first since 2008 (Seattle had been 2-0 in snow games).

But the weather proved not to be much of a factor as there were no turnovers and few dropped passes or other weather-related mistakes.

Instead, just a lot of dropped heads on the Seahawks’ side after their second loss in five days.

The field was covered in a tarp overnight, and when the teams arrived, the field was relatively clear after the tarp was removed.

The snow began to fall in earnest again about two hours before the game, and the field was again covered lightly in snow at kickoff.

But the snow mostly stopped midway through the first half.

Seattle took a 7-0 lead on a 41-yard pass from Russell Wilson to DK Metcalf on the second series of the game and at several times seemed on the verge of taking command for good.

But befitting a team that has been lacking the right play at the right time all season, the Seahawks could never put the Bears away and ultimately paid for it.

Seattle led 17-7 at halftime, breaking a 7-7 tie early in the second quarter with two straight scoring drives to take the lead.

And the offense operated in the first half in about as perfect of a fashion as Carroll could hope as Seattle had 14 runs for 73 yards, an average of 5.2 per carry, while Wilson was an efficient 11-16 for 132 yards and a touchdown and sacked only once while Rashaad Penny had another nice game with 135 yards on 17 carries and a touchdown.

Seattle had a chance to bust open the game after driving to Chicago’s 43 on its first possession of the third quarter.

Advertising

But on third-and-four, Wilson overthrew a wide open DK Metcalf in the flat, typical of a second half in which Wilson was just 5-11 for 49 yards.

Carroll decided to punt, and the Bears took advantage, using a defensive pass interference penalty on cornerback John Reid to get out of a hole and then hunting-and-pecking their way down the field, converting two third-and-ones to keep the drive alive before Khalil Herbert burst over a big hole over the left side 20 yards for a TD to make it 17-14 with 5:30 to play in the third quarter.

Seattle, though, needed just four plays to answer, getting good field position on a 39-yard kickoff return by DeeJay Dallas and then using a 32-yard run by Penny to get into position for a 24-yard TD pass from Wilson to Gerald Everett that made it 24-14 with 3:32 to play in the third quarter.

The Bears then drove to the Seattle 5.

But the Seahawks defensive stiffened. A Rasheem Green sack on second down and a penalty on former Seahawk Germain Ifedi for a false start set up third-and-17, and Montgomery then dropped a pass.

Cairo Santos hit a 35-yard field goal with 10:42 left to cut Seattle’s lead to 24-17.

Seattle appeared on the verge of putting it away, driving to the Chicago 8 midway through the fourth quarter.

But Wilson was then sacked for a loss of 13, and Myers missed a 39-yard field goal to leave the score at 24-17 with 7:18 remaining.

The Bears then went for it on fourth-and-four at their own 46. Foles appeared to have a chance to run for it but instead threw incomplete down the left side with 5:09 left.

Seattle, though, couldn’t move it with a holding penalty on Colby Parkinson moving the Seahawks back, and the Bears got the ball back at their own 20 with 2:56 to play.

A 30-yard Foles pass to Darnell Mooney and a roughing-the-passer penalty on Darrell Taylor on the first play got the Bears into Seattle territory.

After the Bears took the lead, Seattle had a futile, final possession with two holding penalties and a false start along the way, and that was that on the game, the season and maybe so much more.