CINCINNATI — Going against one of the best quarterback-receiver combos in the NFL — Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase — the Seahawks defense held up just fine.

But going against the 21st-ranked defense in the NFL, the highly-touted Seattle offense faltered time and again Sunday in a 17-13 loss to the Bengals.

Seattle had four possessions inside the Bengals’ 9-yard line in the second half but got just 3 points out of those drives. It could never make up an early 14-7 deficit. Seattle fell to 3-2 after its first game following its bye week.

Seattle allowed long touchdown drives on Cincy’s first two possessions. From there, the defense allowed only a field goal following an interception in keeping the Seahawks in it.

But the Seahawks couldn’t convert when close, exemplifying what have been yearlong issues when in third-down situations and the red zone.

Seattle had two chances to take the lead inside the final three minutes of the game.

First, a 30-yard pass from Geno Smith to DK Metcalf got the Seahawks into Bengal territory.

And on a third-and-7 at the Bengals’ 16, Smith hit Metcalf for 9 yards.

But on the next play, Smith was sacked by Trey Hendrickson, who entered the game tied for second in the NFL in sacks with six but had been quiet until that point.

Smith was pressured on second down and had to dump the ball off quickly to avoid a sack.

On third down, Smith hit Jaxon Smith-Njigba on a crossing pattern to the 6.

Seattle decided to go for it, and Smith was sacked with 2:03 left by Sam Hubbard, who appeared to sell out with the idea that a pass was coming and blew past Seahawks right tackle Jake Curhan, arriving at about the same time as Hendrickson on the other side.

But the Bengals couldn’t move it on their next drive, with a Burrow pass to Tee Higgins going incomplete on third down under right coverage by Tre Brown. Higgins was called for offensive pass interference on the play, which would have negated any completion.

Following the punt, Seattle took over at its own 40 with 1:39 to play and one timeout.

On the third play of the drive, Smith found a wide-open Tyler Lockett for 36 yards to the Bengals’ 11.

After a first-down incompletion, Seattle handed the ball to Kenneth Walker III who gained 2 yards to the 9. Cincy called time out with 44 seconds remaining.

On third down, Smith threw high to Metcalf over the middle setting up a fourth-and-goal from the 8 with 41 seconds remaining.

As the initial attempt at the play began to go off, the Bengals called time.

Seattle then called its final time out.

On fourth down, Smith was heavily rushed up the middle by Bengal defensive tackle B.J. Hill and his pass fell helplessly incomplete.

The Bengals appeared in position to take control of the game after Smith threw his second interception with 12:02 to play in the game. Smith attempted to hit Metcalf, who appeared to stop on the play allowing cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt to leap for the pass and pick if off and then return it to the Seattle 34.

But the Bengals went three-and-out on three straight Burrow incompletions and had to settle for a 52-yard field goal by Evan McPherson with 11:47 left.

That put the Bengals up 17-13.

Seattle got a first down on a roughing-the-passer penalty to start the next drive but a penalty on Walker for blocking below the waist on the next play moved Seattle back and the Seahawks eventually punted.

The Seahawks scored first, moving 75 yards in 11 plays on their first possession of the game after electing to take the kickoff, needing to convert only one third down along the way.

The methodical drive ended with a 1-yard run by Walker.

But Burrow then hit 10 straight passes to lead the Bengals to two straight TDs and a 14-7 lead which ultimately proved too much for Seattle to overcome.

This story will be updated.