RENTON — Asked this week what he thinks his team’s current identity is, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll acknowledged he couldn’t really say.

“I don’t think we have recaptured what we had a month ago,” he said, referring to Seattle’s 6-3 start that has been followed by losses in three of four games since. “We are talking the right way, we know what we want to be and how we want this to happen. But you have to show it. We know what we are shooting for.”

What they are shooting for is to be a team playing like the one that will be standing on the other sideline Thursday night at Lumen Field — the San Francisco 49ers.

It is the 49ers who enter Thursday’s 5:15 p.m. NFC West showdown with the stingiest defense in the NFL, a top-10 rushing attack, one of the best turnover differentials and an overall reputation for being as hard-hitting and fast-to-the-ball as any team in the league.

Those are all things the Seahawks were for years and hoped they were getting back to during the 6-3 start that stamped them as one of the surprises of the NFL.

But since then, the Seahawks have come crashing back to earth, losing three of four while being unable to stop the run or run it themselves, dependent on a last-minute, last-gasp drive to beat a Rams team playing with a backup quarterback to avoid a four-game losing streak.

And that skid, coupled with SF’s own six-game winning streak, means that the Seahawks have to win Thursday to keep any hope alive of winning the NFC West. If the 49ers (9-4) win, they will be NFC West champs.

But if the 7-6 Seahawks can pull off the win, they’ll pull right back into the race, a game behind with three to play, hardly insurmountable in the Any Given Sunday world of the NFL.

“If you want to have a good year, you have to win games like this,” Carroll said Wednesday.

But they won’t do that playing as they did in Sunday’s 30-24 loss to Carolina, which seemed to take the bloom off Seattle’s first-half-of-the-season rose. The Panthers ran for 101 yards on 17 carries in the fourth quarter in scoring 10 points to put away a 30-24 win.

That fourth quarter total by Carolina was more than double the 46 rushing yards Seattle had on offense for the game (further rubbing salt in that wound, Seattle’s rushing yards equaled the amount of rushing attempts Carolina had for the game).

That the Seahawks just seemed to be out-physicaled as the game wore on might have stung their pride even more than the loss itself.

“That’s what football is,” defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt said Tuesday. “As long as this game is being played, it’s going to be about meeting and defeating blocks and whooping a guy’s butt. That’s what this game is always going to be about — period, point blank — whether you are talking about defending the run or rushing the passer. It’s a mano y mano game.”

That performance would likely have inspired a whole lot of soul-searching had the Seahawks had time for it.

Instead, the quick turnaround to Thursday night meant that Seattle had no choice but to quickly get back to work.

“I think when you come off a game like that and go into a short week, the good thing about it is that you get to play and really redeem yourself,” said rush end Uchenna Nwosu. “So looking forward to that really keeps your mental (state) positive and wanting to get back on that field and take your frustration out on a team that you know beat you earlier and you have to get revenge against.”

Indeed, the Seahawks will be looking to show — among many other things — that they can be more competitive against the 49ers than they were on Sept. 18, when six days after the rousing win over Russell Wilson and Denver, they were routed 27-7 in Santa Clara.

And while one simple stat — the 49ers rank first in the NFL in scoring defense allowing just 15.2 points per game while Seattle is 30th allowing 25.7 — might point to yet another blowout, Seattle has some things in its potential favor.

The 49ers have an uncertain quarterback situation with rookie Brock Purdy — the third QB to start a game for the 49ers this year after Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo went down with injuries — set to start but questionable with oblique/rib injuries. They will also be without standout receiver/runner Deebo Samuel who was injured in Sunday’s 35-7 win over Tampa Bay.

And then there is Seattle’s much-vaunted history of prime-time success.

The Seahawks are an NFL-best 33-13-1 in prime-time games since Carroll took over in 2010. That includes a 23-5 mark at Lumen Field in which none of the losses have come by more than nine points.

But most of those were accomplished with teams that could run it and stop the run, and not like the team that has been outrushed by 598 yards its past four games, the worst differential in the league according to Sharp Football Analysis.

And reversing that course and rediscovering some of their old identity may be as important as anything else for the Seahawks on Thursday.

“It’s tough,” Nwosu said of the run defense woes of late. “Every week we have been preaching the same thing, ‘We have to do this, we have to do that, we have to do that.’ It comes to a point where we have to stop talking about it and be about it.”