RENTON — Now that the Seahawks have set their initial regular-season roster, the two biggest personnel questions facing the team may be when cornerback Devon Witherspoon and safety Jamal Adams will return to practice.

Answers were not forthcoming Wednesday from coach Pete Carroll. With the preseason over, the team is in regular-season mode in beginning preparation for the opener against the Los Angeles Rams on Sept. 10 at Lumen Field.

Carroll evaded most specifics about injuries when he met the media after practice, saving that for next week when they will have to release official injury reports.

When asked about Witherspoon, the fifth overall pick out of Illinois, he said, “he’s still rehabbing.’’

Carroll said last week Witherspoon was taking part in walk-throughs with the team hoping he could return to full-speed practice this week. Witherspoon watched from the sideline during the part of practice opened to the media Wednesday.

Witherspoon has not practiced since Aug. 7, missing all three preseason games.

Advertising

As for Adams, he was not seen during the portion of practice open to the media.

That’s not a surprise as Carroll said when he was activated off the Physically Unable to Perform list that he would begin with walk-throughs and work his way up.

That the Seahawks took him off the PUP list to get him on the 53-man roster, seemed to indicate hope he will be play during the first four games of the season.

Had he not been taken off the PUP list, he would have had to sit out the first four games. Carroll said last week there was value in Adams simply getting back on the field in walk-throughs even if there is no clear ETA for when he will practice fully or play in games.

Once they are healthy, the Seahawks expect each to be major factors in the defense. Adams has the biggest cap hit at $18.11 million and Witherspoon is the highest draft pick since 2009.

The Seahawks added insurance in the offseason for Adams by signing Julian Love, who started alongside Quandre Diggs throughout the preseason.

Advertising

The Seahawks feel they have one of the deepest cornerbacks corps they’ve had since the Legion of Boom era, which they hope will mitigate Witherspoon’s absence.

The Seahawks have last year’s rookie sensation Riq Woolen back on the right side, have Tre Brown and Michael Jackson competing on the left and can use last year’s starter, Coby Bryant, at nickel where Witherspoon had been seeing his most time before he was injured. The Seahawks kept veteran Artie Burns on the practice squad, and he played substantially inside and outside during camp.

“That worked out great,’’ Carroll said of getting Burns back Wednesday after he was released to make room for waiver wire claims linebacker Drake Thomas and cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly.

Carroll said playing Burns at nickel in the final preseason game was largely to add some versatility to the team’s secondary.

“We were looking ahead and thinking of Artie being on the team and trying to expand his role,’’ he said. “Also, it was because we had to play Coby at safety, so we took a look at it and thought it would be a good shot for him. He messed around with it a little bit and he played a very good football game. Maybe one of his better games he’s played for us in this last one and he showed that he can handle it, too.’’

Carroll said Witherspoon can still get into the competition on the left side with Brown and Jackson.

Advertising

When that may be remains an open question.

Carroll impressed by Smith-Njigba’s return

The Seahawks’ other first-round pick — receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, taken 20th overall out of Ohio State — was back on the field Wednesday for a second straight day, barely a week removed from surgery to repair a slight fracture in his left wrist.

Carroll stuck to his no-injury comments by declining to answer when asked if Smith-Njigba might be ready for the opener other than saying “I’m hoping.’’

Carroll was effusive in his praise for Smith-Njigba making a quick return.

“He’s doing remarkably well,’’ Carroll said. “… He’s out here working, catching balls, catching punts and he ain’t worried about it. It could have gone a number of different ways. It’s gone the way of the competitor. He’s not going to be denied. He wants to play football.’’

Notes