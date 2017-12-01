The secondary ticket market indicates that the Seahawks are still a hot item in Seattle.

The Seahawks may be entering somewhat unfamiliar waters these days, listed as a six-point underdog for Sunday’s game against the high-flying Eagles and entering December as out of the playoffs if the season ended today.

But that hasn’t appeared to diminish anyone’s enthusiasm for going to games at CenturyLink Field. At least, that is, if the secondary ticket market is an accurate barometer.

According to data from VividSeats.com, the average resale ticket price for Sunday’s game is $296, which is not only the most of any NFL game this weekend but the most by a significant margin. Next on the list is the Tampa Bay at Green Bay game at $183 (with the Chiefs at Jets the cheapest at $68).

Who knows? Could be a lot of Eagles’ fans in town for the game — they are known to travel well. And many could be making the West Coast swing with the team as the Eagles play next week against the Rams in Los Angeles.

But according to a Vivid spokesperson Seattle has had similar re-sale ticket averages and rankings all season.

In fact, the average price for Seattle’s last home game — on Nov. 20 against Atlanta — was higher at $308 (that also was likely the highest in the NFL but Vivid said they had incomplete rankings for that week).

Seattle also had he highest resale ticket price for the week of Nov. 5 when the Seahawks hosted Washington at $276 and was number two the week of the Houston game, which had an average price of $284.