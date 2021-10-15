Bob Condotta (1-4): Steelers 31, Seahawks 21. It’s always been really risky to count the Seahawks out when things seem dire. One thing that has defined the Carroll era is an ability to continually pull off wins when least expected. And the view here is that Smith will be more than serviceable at QB. But that won’t matter much if the defense doesn’t get better quickly. Big Ben isn’t what he used to be. But then, neither is the Seattle defense.

Adam Jude (3-2): Steelers 24, Seahawks 21. If the Seahawks defense can’t turn things around against this Pittsburgh offense, it’s fair to wonder if a turnaround will ever happen. It starts with Jamal Adams. Will they continue to ask him to drop back in zone coverage? Or will they let him loose closer to the line of scrimmage and get after Ben Roethlisberger? Something needs to change there, and the Seahawks are running out of time to change it.

Larry Stone (1-4): Steelers 30, Seahawks 21. It’s tempting to pick the Seahawks to rally behind Geno Smith, but Smith can’t do anything about the defense that’s given up more yards (450 per game) than any team in the NFL. Until that changes, it will hardly matter who’s at quarterback. The Steelers aren’t a great offensive team, and Ben Roethlisberger is on his last legs, but he showed last week in a win over Denver that he can still rise to the occasion on occasion.

Matt Calkins (2-3): Steelers 30, Seahawks 20. On the road, no Russell Wilson and shoddy defense has all the makings for a double-digit defeat as the Steelers roll.

Week 5 (Rams 26, Seahawks 17)

Condotta: Seahawks 24, Rams 20

Jude: Seahawks 34, Rams 33

Stone: Seahawks 27, Rams 21

Calkins: Rams 27, Seahawks 24*

Week 4 (Seahawks 28, 49ers 21)

Condotta: 49ers 27, Seahawks 21

Jude: Seahawks 31, 49ers 27*

Stone: 49ers 28, Seahawks 19

Calkins: 49ers 28, Seahawks 24

Week 3 (Vikings 30, Seahawks 17)

Condotta: Seahawks 31, Vikings 27

Jude: Vikings 28, Seahawks 27*

Stone: Seahawks 27, Vikings 24

Calkins: Seahawks 30, Vikings 23

Week 2 (Titans 33, Seahawks 30, OT)

Condotta: Seahawks 34, Titans 23*

Jude: Seahawks 37, Titans 24

Stone: Seahawks 28, Titans 20

Calkins: Seahawks 24, Titans 21

Week 1 (Seahawks 28, Colts 16)

Condotta: Seahawks 24, Colts 20

Jude: Seahawks win (no score predicted)

Stone: Seahawks win (no score predicted)

Calkins: Seahawks win (no score predicted)

* — closest score