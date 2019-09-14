Bob Condotta

Steelers 24, Seahawks 20. I’d expect the Seahawks to play better than they did in week one. But being at home and having the urgency to avoid an 0-2 start figures to also mean an inspired effort from the Steelers — and that, coupled with Ben Roethlisberger’s passing and a tough Heinz Field environment — may be too much for the Seahawks to overcome.

Adam Jude

Seahawks 27, Steelers 24. Pittsburgh is not as bad as it looked Sunday night in New England, and you can count on some big plays from Big Ben Roethlisberger against a shaky Seattle secondary in the Steelers’ home opener. But look for another signature Russell Wilson fourth-quarter drive in his first game at Heinz Field, with a late Jason Myers field goal to win it for the Seahawks.

Larry Stone

Steelers 20, Seahawks 17 (OT). It may seem odd to pick in favor of a team coming off a 33-3 debacle of an opener against New England. But for that very reason, the Steelers should be expected to come out angry and hungry, backed by a rabid home-opening crowd. The Seahawks escaped with a win over Cincinnati in their opener, but with enough question marks to feel that Pittsburgh has the very slight edge in this one.

Matt Calkins

Seahawks 24, Steelers 21. Seattle’s offensive line is better than how it played in Sunday’s win over the Bengals, and will spur greater success in running the ball. Couple that with another hyper-efficient game from Russell Wilson, and it will give the Seahawks’ defense just enough points to cement the win.