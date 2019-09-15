Seattle Seahawks (1-0)

at Pittsburgh Steelers (0-1)

10 a.m. | Heinz Field | Pittsburgh

TV: FOX | Radio: 710 AM/97.3 FM | Stream: NFL Game Pass

Jump to: Q1 | Q2 | Q3 | Q4 | Comments »

The Great Seattle Uniform Bracket Cast your votes in Round 1!

A Twitter List by SeaTimesSports

QUARTER 2

8:40 | Seahawks 7, Steelers 7 Russell Wilson leads Seattle on a long march down the field to answer the Steelers touchdown with one of their own. Wilson finds Will Dissly in the end zone from 14 yards out, after an unnecessary roughness penalty on a field goal attempt moved the ball halfway to the goal line.

14:44 | Steelers 7, Seahawks 0 Mychal Kendricks’ pass interference bites the Seahawks twice. He pushed Jaylen Samuels on a shot to the corner of the end zone and a yellow flag was thrown. Then Pete Carroll tossed a red one, challenging a PI call for the second straight week. And for the second straight week it proved misguided and cost Seattle a timeout. The penalty put the ball at the 1, and James Connor pushes it for six.

Determined to get into the end zone 💪@JamesConner_ pic.twitter.com/Rjk2wnP8NS — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) September 15, 2019

QUARTER 1

Three quick-hit thoughts from Adam Jude after one quarter:

Chris Carson lost a fumble in the Seahawks’ opener against Cincinnati at home last week — and he’s already lost another one here in Pittsburgh. This one could prove especially costly. Carson fumbled after a handoff near the Seahawks’ 30-yard line, and Pittsburgh’s Mark Barron scooped up the ball and returned it for a touchdown — only to be called back after ran illegal block in the back during the return. So Seahawks caught a break there, but the Steelers opened the second quarter at the Seahawks’ 22-yard line.

The Seahawks’ offensive line had a rough game against the Bengals, and things didn’t get much better early against the Steelers. Russell Wilson was sacked three times in the first quarter, including back-to-back plays on their second series. Germain Ifedi and D.J. Fluker were particularly bad in pass protection — and Ifedi drew two flags in the first quarter.

At least the Seahawks defensive line showed up. Pittsburgh-area native Branden Jackson ended the Steelers’ first drive with a sack of Ben Roethlisberger, and Jadeveon Clowney batted down a third-down pass to end Pittsburgh’s second possession. Even without Poona Ford (inactive with a calf injury), it’s a positive start for the D-line.

5:00 | Seahawks 0, Steelers 0 First-round pick L.J. Collier steps onto the field for the first time on Pittsburgh’s third possession of the game, coming after another measly showing by the Seahawks offense. Last week’s porous offensive line seems to have leaked into this week, too. Russell Wilson is under constant duress and already taken two sacks.

12:58 | Seahawks 0, Steelers 0 The Seahawks force a three and out on Pittsburgh’s first possession of the game, with Branden Jackson getting to Ben Roethlisberger for a loss of seven yards and his first sack of the season.

PREGAME

9:37 a.m. Mike Iupati will get the start at left guard in place of Ethan Pocic for the Seahawks against the Steelers on Sunday while Quinton Jefferson will move inside to start at defensive tackle in place of Poona Ford.

Ford is inactive with a calf injury. Jefferson is listed as a tackle and generally plays some of both end and tackle.

Advertising

Iupati signed as a free agent in the offseason with the plan being that the four-time Pro Bowl selection would take over for the departed J.R. Sweezy at left guard.

But Pocic started against the Bengals with Iupati still recovering from foot and calf injuries.

Pregame warmups also confirmed that Lano Hill will start at strong safety with Bradley McDougald at free safety with Tedric Thompson inactive with a hamstring injury. — Bob Condotta

8:31 a.m. Seattle’s seven inactives for Sunday’s game at Pittsburgh include defensive end Ziggy Ansah, who will miss a second straight game while still working his surgically repaired shoulder into football shape.

Ansah signed a one-year deal worth a base value of up to $9 million last spring. It includes incentives of $93,750 for every game he is active.

Seattle’s other inactives include safety Tedric Thompson, who is battling a hamstring injury. Lano Hill is expected to start at safety in place of Thompson alongside Bradley McDougald.

The other five inactives are receivers Gary Jennings and David Moore, cornerback Neiko Thorpe, offensive lineman Joey Hunt and defensive tackle Poona Ford.

Ford has a calf injury, Thorpe a hamstring, Hunt a sprained ankle and Moore is still recovering from a broken humerus bone. Jennings is the only healthy scratch. — Bob Condotta