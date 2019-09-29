GLENDALE, Ariz. — Everything the Seahawks weren’t last Sunday in a surprising home loss to the New Orleans Saints they were this Sunday in beating the Arizona Cardinals, 27-10.

The Seahawks started fast — leading at the end of the first quarter and halftime for the first time this season in building a 20-3 halftime lead.

They were efficient — no turnovers for the game and no penalties during a first half in which they took control of the game.

And they were opportunistic, a pick-six by defensive end Jadeveon Clowney in the first quarter giving the Seahawks an early cushion they would never relinquish.

Oh, they also passed a lot early.

A week after Russell Wilson threw a career-high 50 passes, mostly out of desperation, in a 33-27 loss to the Saints, the Seahawks threw it on 12 of their first 16 plays on drives that ended in a field goal and a touchdown that also each set a tone of dominance that last all afternoon.

It added up to an easy win in a building in which things have rarely gone smoothly for the Seahawks.

A year ago, Seattle won here on a Sebastian Janikowski last-play field goal in a game most fans remember for Earl Thomas playing his last snap as a Seahawk and then, well, delivering a rather unfavorable gesture toward Pete Carroll.

Also in that game, tight end Will Dissly suffered a patellar tendon injury that ended his season.

Dissly, who has already in this season announced he is all the way back, made it even more clear Sunday catching seven passes for 57 yards in the first three quarters including a 9-yard TD pass from Wilson in the second quarter that put the Seahawks ahead 17-3.

Seattle has now won six of its last seven games against the Cardinals in Glendale — the other a 6-6 tie in 2016.

More importantly the Seahawks improved to 3-1 on the season and return home Thursday for a pivotal game against the Rams on Thursday night, and with Los Angeles coming off a shocking loss to Tampa Bay that means that, for the moment, the 49ers are in first place in the NFC West.

Unlike last year’s two games against Arizona — each decided on last-play field goals — this one never really felt in doubt after the first quarter.

Arizona’s Zane Gonzalez missed a 43-yard field goal following the team’s first possession, and the Seahawks then responded with an 11-play, 52-yard drive.

The game turned for good two plays into the next series.

From the Arizona 30, the Cardinals tried to set up a screen pass to David Johnson. But a K.J Wright blitz off the edge disrupted rookie Kyler Murray’s throw, with Clowney reaching with his left hand to grab and secure it. Clowney then outraced former Seahawk J.R. Sweezy — who was blocking Clowney on the play — down the sidelines for a 27-yard touchdown and a quick 10-0 Seattle lead.

The Seahawks celebrated with many players — but only those in uniform, remembering the debacle of last week, when injured Tedric Thompson was flagged for coming off the sideline and onto the field — racing to the end zone to pose for a celebratory team picture.

It was 20-3 at the half, and at the end of the third quarter.

When Arizona briefly put some drama back in the proceedings with a touchdown to cut the lead to 20-10 with 10:21 left, the Seahawks responded with a classic, time-consuming 15-play, 75-yard, 8:08 drive that included two third-down conversions and was capped by a 9-yard C.J. Prosise run to make it 27-10.

As the final two minutes ticked off, it was almost solely Seahawks fans remaining in State Farm Stadium, where Seattle once suffered the most painful loss in team history.

Seattle left with lots to like.

Wilson now has eight touchdown passes for the seasons and no interceptions — he has thrown only four in his last 18 games — while Seattle also had 115 yards rushing on 27 carries.

The Seahawks also recorded four sacks, after entering the game with just six — two from linebacker Mychal Kendricks and one from Ziggy Ansah to end the game — while coming up with the big pick-six from Clowney that turned the game.

It all was in sharp contrast to the mistake-filled effort against the Saints when an early punt return turned the game New Orleans’ way, and then a Carson fumble returned for a touchdown helped seal the deal for the Saints.

But on this day, Carson had no fumbles — for the first time this season — while rushing for 104 yards on 22 carries, the first 100-yard game this season for any Seattle player.