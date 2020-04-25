The Seahawks opened day three of the NFL draft taking a player at a position that already seemed pretty full — Colby Parkinson, a tight end from Stanford.

But Seattle has already shown in this draft they aren’t averse to adding players at spots where there are already established starters.

Parkinson, who had 48 receptions for 589 yards and one touchdown last year at Stanford, will now be added to a tight end room that already includes veteran Greg Olsen — who Seattle signed to a one-year contract with a guaranteed $5.5 million in February, the most guaranteed money the team gave to any outside free agent this year — Will Dissly, Luke Willson and Jacob Hollister, who last week signed his tender as a restricted free agent.

Seattle isn’t likely to keep five tight ends on its roster so something will eventually have to give there.

But Seattle earlier added a guard (Damien Lewis) to compete with D.J. Fluker and a linebacker (Jordyn Brooks) who could compete with K.J. Wright.

Also, of the four veteran tight ends on Seattle’s roster, only Dissly is under contract beyond the 2020 season, so the Seahawks could also be looking to the future by taking the 6-7, 252-pound Parkinson.

Advertising

Parkinson lined up wide on 62 percent of snaps the last two years, according to Sports Info Solutions, and is generally portrayed as more of a receiving tight end. To that end, Seattle could view Parkinson as being a big receiver as much as another tight end — he ran a 4.77 40 at the NFL combine.

“Parkinson should be a useful player with the tools to be a mistmatch in the passing game and the size to give effort in the run game in short-yardage situations,” wrote Sports Info Solutions.

The Seahawks entered the day with four picks — 133, 144, 148 and 214.

If Seattle makes just seven picks it would be the fewest of the Pete Carroll/John Schneider era — the Seahawks last made fewer than eight picks in 2009 when they also had seven.