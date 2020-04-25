The final day of the NFL draft began fast and furious for the Seahawks, who kept all of their early day three selections and ultimately made three in the span of 15 picks.

Here’s a quick recap:

With pick 133 the Seahawks selected tight end Colby Parkinson of Stanford.

With pick 144 the Seahawks took running back DeeJay Dallas of Miami.

And at pick 148 Seattle took defensive end Alton Robinson of Syracuse.

That left Seattle with just one more pick on the final day, at 214.

If Parkinson seemed a somewhat unlikely choice for Seattle’s first pick on the final day of the draft to add to an already crowded tight end room, Seattle has already shown in this draft they aren’t averse to adding players at spots where there are already established starters.

Parkinson, who had 48 receptions for 589 yards and one touchdown last year at Stanford, will now be added to a tight end room that already includes veteran Greg Olsen — who Seattle signed to a one-year contract with a guaranteed $5.5 million in February, the most guaranteed money the team gave to any outside free agent this year — Will Dissly, Luke Willson and Jacob Hollister, who last week signed his tender as a restricted free agent.

Seattle isn’t likely to keep five tight ends on its roster so something will eventually have to give there.

But Seattle earlier added a guard (Damien Lewis) to compete with D.J. Fluker and a linebacker (Jordyn Brooks) who could compete with K.J. Wright.

Advertising

Also, of the four veteran tight ends on Seattle’s roster, only Dissly is under contract beyond the 2020 season, so the Seahawks could also be looking to the future by taking the 6-7, 252-pound Parkinson.

Parkinson lined up wide on 62 percent of snaps the last two years, according to Sports Info Solutions, and is generally portrayed as more of a receiving tight end. To that end, Seattle could view Parkinson as being a big receiver as much as another tight end — he ran a 4.77 40 at the NFL combine.

“Parkinson should be a useful player with the tools to be a mismatch in the passing game and the size to give effort in the run game in short-yardage situations,” wrote Sports Info Solutions.

Parkinson said in a conference call with Seattle reporters that he weighs 254 pounds and knows he has a reputation for being more of a receiving tight end but that the Seahawks told him he will be a “true” tight end for them, asked to fulfill the usual tight end duties.

“I’m ready to step in and put my hand in the dirt and get ready to go in the running game,” Parkinson said.

Dallas, listed at 5-9, 215, ran for 691 yards on 115 carries last season at Miami and was a quarterback coming out of high school. He is the second running back Seattle has drafted from Miami in the last two years, having also taken Travis Homer in the sixth round a year ago.

Advertising

Dallas has been projected by some being initially a best fit as a third-down running back, a spot where Seattle needs some depth with C.J. Prosise a free agent and still unsigned.

But the Seahawks also simply needed depth at running back with Chris Carson coming off a hip fracture and in the final year of his contract, and Rashaad Penny still rehabbing a knee injury. Seattle had only two other running backs on the roster entering the draft — Homer and Adam Choice, an undrafted free agent a year ago who sat the season with an injury.

Robinson, listed at 6-3, 259, adds to Seattle’s greatest need entering the draft — its pass rush.

Robinson had 18.5 sacks in three years at Syracuse, including nine in 2018.

The Seahawks entered the day with four picks — 133, 144, 148 and 214.

If Seattle makes just seven picks it would be the fewest of the Pete Carroll/John Schneider era — the Seahawks last made fewer than eight picks in 2009 when they also had seven.