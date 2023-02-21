Seahawks special teams captain Nick Bellore is expected to re-sign with the team soon, a source confirmed to The Seattle Times on Tuesday.

The news that Bellore is expected to stay with the Seahawks rather than hit free agency on March 15 was first revealed by UK Seahawkers and The Pedestrian Podcast, with a source confirming it is expected to happen and likely become official by the end of the week.

Bellore has been Seattle’s special teams captain as voted by teammates the last two seasons and also has played both fullback and linebacker. He has been with the Seahawks since 2019 after first entering the league with the Jets in 2011.

Bellore, who will turn 34 in May, led the Seahawks with 14 special teams tackles last season, which tied for seventh in the NFL. His 352 special teams snaps led the Seahawks.

Seattle’s special team were judged as the second-best in the NFL this year via the rankings of longtime NFL writer Rick Gosselin and fourth-best via the metrics of FootballOutsiders.com.

Bellore made $2.15 million in 2022 on the final season of a two-year deal signed in March of 2021.

He is the third of Seattle’s pending free agents that it has been revealed will re-sign with the team before free agency. Guard Phil Haynes signed a one-year deal with the team on Tuesday and kicker Jason Myers a four-year contract in January.

Terms of the deal weren’t immediately known.