Some way, somehow, the Cardinals always play the Seahawks close late in the season, and Sunday was no exception. But a game-winning field goal earned Seattle a 27-24 win and a playoff trip to Dallas.

Good thing the Seahawks already had a playoff bid locked up before taking the field Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.

Or maybe, the Seahawks looked like they were going through the motions because they had that spot in their pocket already, even if coach Pete Carroll spent the week insisting Seattle would treat this game as important as any other.

Or maybe it was that a short-handed offensive line playing without starting guards J.R. Sweezy and D.J. Fluker really made that big of a difference.

Whatever it was, the Seahawks were surprisingly tested by the woebegone Arizona Cardinals before getting a last-play field goal by Sebastian Janikowki to win, 27-24.

Needing a field goal to win the game after Arizona tied it with 1:49 left, the Seahawks drove eight plays in 60 yards to set up a 33-yard field goal by Janikowski to win it as time expired.

The key play was a 37-yard pass from Russell Wilson to Tyler Lockett that put the ball at the Cardinals’ 25 with 56 seconds remaining.

It was the second time this year the Seahawks beat Arizona on a last-play field goal. Janikowski nailed a 52-yarder as time ran out to give Seattle to a 20-17 win over Arizona on Sept. 30 in Glendale. And this was Janikowski’s third game-winner of the season, with the other coming at Carolina.

Seattle finishes the season 10-6 — its sixth 10-win season in seven years since Wilson became the quarterback in 2012 — and marks a one-game improvement on last year’s 9-7 mark that wasn’t good enough for a playoff spot.

The game ultimately had no impact on Seattle’s playoff positioning as Chicago’s win over the Vikings assured the Seahawks the number five seed in the NFC playoffs regardless.

The Seahawks will play at Dallas either next Saturday or Sunday.

The win saved a sordid performance in which Seattle had two punts blocked or deflected and allowed Wilson to get sacked six times.

Luckily, Seattle appeared to get all the breaks it would need to survive when Frank Clark forced a Josh Rosen fumble and Quinton Jefferson recovered at the 31 with 8:58 remaining.

Janikowski then hit a 42-yard field goal to put Seattle ahead 24-21, with 6:20 remaining.

But Arizona, showing uncommon fight for a team that came in 3-12 and is rumored to likely firing coach Steven Wilks, then drove to the Seattle 34.

The Cardinals stalled there but Zane Gonzalez — a rookie kicker from Arizona State — hit a 55-yarder with 1:49 to tie it.

Seattle took over with two time outs remaining and used the Wilson-Lockett connection to ultimately survive.

On several occasions, Seattle seemed on the verge of blowing the game open, only to make a mistake that kept Arizona in it.

The game appeared to change dramatically late in the third quarter.

With Seattle ahead just 14-13, Wilson was sacked on a third-and-6 pass and fumbled, with Patrick Peterson recovering the ball at the 3, and diving into the end zone for an apparent touchdown to put Arizona ahead.

Arizona was called for holding on the play, though — the penalty was initially called on Peterson but later charged to Haason Reddick.

Given new life and a first down at the 11, Seattle responded quickly. Chris Carson burst over the right side for a career-long 61 yards — the longest run of Seattle’s season — before being tackled by former Bellevue and UW star Budda Baker at the 28.

Wilson then hit Nick Vannett for 11 and Mike Davis then ran in for 17 yards to put Seattle ahead 21-13 with 4:34 left in the third quarter.

The 98-yard drive was the longest of Seattle’s season.

Still, another special teams mistake by the Seahawks got right back into it as shoddy blocking allowed Cameron Malveaux an open lane to block a Michael Dickson punt that was recovered for a touchdown by Denis Gardeck. Gardeck had earlier also deflected a Dickson punt.

David Johnson then tied the game on a 2-yard run — the call stood despite a replay review — with 11 seconds left in the third quarter.

The Seahawks hardly looked like a playoff team throughout the first half, leading just 14-13 at the break. A Wilson interception in the first quarter led to an Arizona field goal and also ended Seattle’s chances of tying an NFL record for fewest turnovers in a season with 10.

Wilson tried to hit David Moore on the play but was picked off by David Amerson.

Seattle then regained some control in the late first quarter and early second to take a 14-3 lead and the expected rout seemed on.

Seattle stopped an Arizona fourth down to get the ball at the Cardinal 47 and drove easily for a touchdown, the score coming on a 29-yard pass from Wilson to Tyler Lockett, who was left wide open to take in an easy score.

The TD pass set two records for Wilson — it was the 196th of his career, breaking a Seattle franchise mark, and the 35th of the season, also a Seattle single-season record.

A fumble forced by Jacob Martin on a sack of Rosen then led to a 34-yard drive. That was capped by a 7-yard Carson run to make it 14-3, with 11:39 to play in the second quarter.

But the Cardinals dominated the rest of the quarter.

Three straight Seattle drives ended on third-down sacks, with George Fant — getting just his second start of the season at right tackle — beaten twice.

Two special teams plays put Arizona in position for its next 10 points.

First, a partially blocked Dickson punt gave Arizona the ball at the Seattle 27 and the Cardinals scored on a 15-yard pass from Rosen to Larry Fitzgerald. Akeem King, playing left corner in place of an injured Shaquill Griffin, was sucked in by a run fake and allowed Fitzgerald – who entered the game with the third-most receptions in NFL history and could have been playing his final game — to run by him and make a one-handed reception for the score.

Seattle’s next punt was returned 45 yards by Pharoh Cooper to set up a 50-yard Zane Gonzalez field goal and make it 14-13.

It could have been worse, but with Arizona in field goal position, Rosen took a sack — by Jarran Reed — and the Cardinals did not get off another play.

Seattle had just 108 yards in the first half and just 33 on 13 plays in the second quarter.