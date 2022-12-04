INGLEWOOD, Calif. — This was Geno Smith’s moment.

In a season of redemption for the one-time savior of the New York Jets — and the player that so many figured would wilt in having to take over for Russell Wilson — Smith had maybe his best moment as a Seahawk, leading Seattle to a game-winning touchdown with a 10-play, 75-yard drive, capped by an 8-yard TD pass to DK Metcalf with 36 seconds left for a 27-23 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

The win stopped a two-game losing streak for Seattle and kept the Seahawks in the hunt for both a playoff spot and the NFC West title.

And with the Seahawks playing much of the game without running back Kenneth Walker III, Seattle had to rely on Smith, who completed 28 of 39 passes for a career-high 367 yards and three touchdowns.

The Rams took the lead with 2:56 to play on a six-yard TD by Cam Akers that capped a nine-play, 75-yard drive — the first time they had led since the first quarter.

But Smith calmly led the Seahawks back down the field for the winning touchdown.

The Seahawks led 14-13 at the end of a first half in which Seattle lost its top two running backs due to injury — rookie Kenneth Walker III and DeeJay Dallas.

That had Seattle using Tony Jones Jr. — who was claimed off waivers from the Saints in October — as its running back at times.

Dallas eventually returned.

The Rams, forced to start John Wolford at quarterback in place of the injured Matthew Stafford, drove easily down the field the fist time they had the ball for a touchdown, capped by a one-yard plunge by Akers.

Seattle immediately responded with its own 75-yard drive on six plays, capped by a 36-yard pass from Smith to Tyler Lockett on a third-and-7 play.

The Rams then drove for a field goal to take a 10-7 lead.

But Smith led another quick TD drive — this one 91 yards in 11 plays — to give the Seahawks a lead again.

On a third-and-4 play, Smith found Noah Fant for a four-yard TD to make it 14-10 with 9:41 to play in the first half.

Seattle took a 20-16 lead on Jason Myers’ field goals of 41 and 26 yards.

The latter followed a third-down pass when Smith threw wildly into the back of the end zone incomplete to Noah Fant.

The win, which moved Seattle to 7-5, coupled with a tie between the Giants and Commanders, meant that the Seahawks moved into the final playoff spot in the NFC at seventh overall.

With his running backs out, Smith relied on his receivers and each feasted on the Rams — Lockett had nine receptions for 128 yards and Metcalf had eight for 127 with each also recording a touchdown.

