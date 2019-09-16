The official snap counts for Seattle’s 28-26 win at Pittsburgh Sunday are out.

Here is some of what they reveal:

The Seahawks did indeed play a little bit more nickel — and at least one time some dime — defense on Sunday then they had the week before. Jamar Taylor was on the field for 19 of 57 possible snaps, 33 percent, while Akeem King also got two snaps. That compares to Ugo Amadi playing 20 of 75 possible snaps at nickel in week one against the Bengals, 27 percent, and King one. And that had Mychal Kendricks coming off the field a little bit more than he had in week one. Kendricks played 39 snaps against the Steelers, 68 percent, after playing 67 snaps against the Bengals, 89 percent.

Jadeveon Clowney saw his use actually go up just a little bit in terms of percent of plays from week one as he was on the field for 39 of 57 snaps, 68 percent. In week one he had 46 of 75 snaps officially, 61 percent.

Quinton Jefferson was an ironman up front with Poona Ford missing the game with a calf injury. Jefferson played mostly tackle and was on the field for all but 12 snaps, 45 overall, 79 percent. Jefferson had never played more than 65 percent of the snaps in a game previously. Bryan Mone 23 snaps, almost the same percentage as week one.

First-round puck L.J. Collier played 16 snaps, 28 percent, in his first career game. He did not record an official stat.

Playing all 57 defensive snaps were all four secondary starters — Lano Hill, Bradley McDougald, Shaquill Griffin and Tre Flowers — as well as Bobby Wagner.

At receiver, Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf each played 70 of 79 offensive snaps. Jaron Brown had 58 while Malik Turner had 16, catching three passes for 54 yards in that time. John Ursua had two snaps for his first NFL action.

Mike Iupati had to come out for two snaps late in the game but played 77 of 79 in his first game as a Seahawk. D.J. Fluker missed 20 snaps with a sprained ankle though he came back to finish the game. Ethan Pocic filled in when those two were out, accounting for his 22 snaps in the game.

The Seahawks used the George Fant package about the same as week one. Fant had 16 snaps, or 20 percent, after playing nine snaps, or 18 percent, in the opener. All have been as a sixth offensive lineman/tight end.

Chris Carson’s use went down a little bit from week one in terms of percent of plays, as he had 43 snaps, 54 percent. He played 39 snaps in week one, 76 percent. And as would be expected, Rashaad Penny’s went up some as he had 26 plays after getting 14 in week one. C.J. Prosise got 10 snaps, most coming in the two-minute drill to end the first half.