The Seahawks blew out the 49ers on Sunday, but they had a couple of key players go down with injuries.

Seattle’s easy win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday came at a cost.

Starting right guard D.J. Fluker and starting tailback Chris Carson each left the game with injuries in the fourth quarter, with the severity of each still to be determined as the game ended.

Fluker hurt his hamstring early in the fourth quarter, and appeared visibly upset as he was treated on the field. He managed to hobble off the field while supported by two trainers.

But, ominously, after initially being examined in the medical tent on the Seahawks’ sideline, Fluker was carted into the locker room.

Fluker was replaced by Jordan Simmons and Seattle then gave up two sacks after having reached the 1-yard line and forced to settle for a field goal.

Starting tailback Chris Carson also left the game and went to the locker room in the fourth quarter with a finger injury. He was getting x-rays done as the game ended.

Carson was apparently hurt on a 5-yard run that snapped with 10:52 remaining in the game, a few plays after Fluker was carted of.

Carson walked into the locker room after also initially being examined on the field.

Rashaad Penny also appeared to be having his leg looked at during that drive, and Seattle used Mike Davis and J.D. McKissic at tailback to finish out the series.