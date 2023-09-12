The Seahawks are signing veteran offensive tackle Jason Peters to add depth to a spot suddenly reeling with injuries, his agency announced on social media Tuesday.

“Congratulations to our client Jason Peters on signing a contract with the Seattle Seahawks!” wrote Elite Loyalty Sports on Instagram.

It is expected that he will sign to the practice squad. He could then be elevated to play on game days, as soon as Sunday at Detroit. Players can be elevated three times off the practice squad before then having to pass through waivers to return to the practice squad.

Both of Seattle’s starting tackles — Charles Cross on the left and Abraham Lucas on the right — left Sunday’s 30-13 loss to the Rams with injuries. Cross is dealing with what has been reported as turf toe, and Lucas with a knee issue that coach Pete Carroll on Monday defined as “patella area soreness.” Carroll said tests on Lucas did not reveal a need for surgery at the moment.

Carroll had confirmed on Monday the team had talked with Peters, 41, who entered the league in 2004, is a nine-time Pro Bowler and is considered a sure future Hall of Famer.

Peters played 10 games with one start with the Cowboys last year. And while he has been mostly a left tackle in his career, he does have some experience on the right side.

According to Pro Football Focus, Peters played 139 snaps last year at left tackle for Dallas, with 33 at right tackle, 55 at left guard and eight as a tight end, or sixth offensive lineman.

Peters had decent grades from PFF, with a 70.3 overall and 71.8 run blocking, each considered above average. His pass block grade of 60.5 is considered average.

Lucas came out of Sunday’s game at halftime and was replaced by Jake Curhan. Cross left in the third quarter and was replaced by Stone Forsythe.

Carroll said Monday he did not have much info on whether Lucas or Cross will be able to play Monday saying the team will go “day to day” once practice begins again Wednesday.

But signing Peters is obviously a hedge against one or the other having to miss more time.

“Both tackles left the game,” Carroll noted Monday. “We’re a little concerned.”

While the Seahawks had just 12 yards in the second half, and only three until the final play of the game, Carroll did not place much blame for the offensive issues on Curhan and Forsythe having to play.

“That didn’t really show up as an issue until late, when they really started to crank it after us,” Carroll said. “Stone held up pretty well. Jake got his looks in there, they did OK. There was a couple of rushes at the end of the game that we got rolled back a little bit.”

Forsythe and Curhan received 65.5 grades from PFF.

Curhan, a third-year player from Cal who made the team in 2021 as an undrafted free agent, started five games at right tackle in 2021 but played only 34 snaps in a reserve role last season after the team drafted Cross (ninth overall out of Mississippi State) and Lucas (third round out of WSU) as the tackles.

Forsythe, a sixth-round pick in 2021 out of Florida, had one start last year, coming Jan. 1 at right tackle against the Jets when Lucas missed the game due to a knee injury.

That was the only game Lucas missed last season, while Cross started all 17.

Lucas also had shoulder surgery in the offseason and was limited throughout the offseason program. He returned for training camp but missed a few days due to the sore knee which flared up again Sunday.

The only other tackle the team has on the roster is Greg Eiland on the practice squad. Eiland was re-signed this week. The team released quarterback Holton Ahlers to make room.

Eiland has played both guard and tackle in practice with the Seahawks. He spent all of the 2021 and 2022 seasons on the practice squad but has yet to play in a game. He was released off the practice squad on Aug. 31.

This story will be updated.