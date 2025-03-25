The Seahawks added another receiver and return candidate on Tuesday, signing six-year veteran Steven Sims Jr., who spent last season with Houston and Baltimore.

The 5-foot-10, 176-pounder out of Kansas has 78 receptions in 53 career games with 704 yards and five touchdowns.

Sims has 74 punt returns for 462 yards and no touchdowns and 62 kickoff returns for 1,561 yards and one TD — a 91-yarder for Washington in 2019.

It’s as a returner that could be his biggest role for the Seahawks.

The Seahawks struggled in the return game last season, beginning the year with Dee Williams as the punt returner and Williams and Laviska Shenault Jr. as the kickoff returners. Each were cut following a mistake-filled game against the Jets on Dec. 1.

The Seahawks signed Jaelon Darden and he finished the year as the primary punt and kickoff returner. They did not give Darden a tender as a restricted free agent and he remains unsigned.

Sims, who entered the league as an undrafted free agent with Washington in 2019, had his best year as a receiver as rookie when he caught 34 passes for 310 yards and four touchdowns.

He had 27 receptions for 265 yards and one TD the following season. He has played with the Steelers, Houston and Baltimore since with a combined 17 receptions for 129 yards.

Sims did not have any catches last season in seven games with Houston and two more with Baltimore.

But he did see regular time as a returner with both teams, with 16 punt returns for 99 yards in seven games with Houston and five for 23 in two games with the Ravens. Sims had seven kickoff returns for 199 yards with Houston.

Sims also had a 67-yard punt return for a touchdown while playing for Houston in a divisional round playoff game in 2023 against the Ravens when Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald was the defensive coordinator for Baltimore.

Sims also has some familiarity with Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, who was the receivers coach at Kansas in 2015, Sims’ freshman year.

In four seasons at Kansas, the Houston native had 214 receptions for 2,582 yards on 214 receptions (12.1 avg.) and 19 touchdowns. He had a career-best season of 72 catches for 859 receiving yards and seven touchdowns as a sophomore in 2016.

He also regularly handled returns at Kansas with 26 kickoff returns for 564 yards in four seasons and 13 punt returns for 72 yards.

Sims becomes the ninth receiver on the Seahawks roster. They signed former Washington State star River Cracraft last week after signing veterans Cooper Kupp and Marquez Valdes-Scantling in the wake of the trade of DK Metcalf to Pittsburgh.

Also on the roster are holdovers Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Jake Bobo, Cody White, Dareke Young and John Rhys Plumlee.