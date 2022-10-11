With their defense continuing to struggle, the Seahawks are bringing back a familiar face — veteran linebacker/rush end Bruce Irvin.

Irving had a workout with the Seahawks on Tuesday and will sign to the practice squad, a league source confirmed to The Seattle Times.

Irvin, who turns 35 on Nov. 1, will be making his third tour with the team. He was Seattle’s first-round pick in 2012 and played with the Seahawks through 2015.

Irvin then spent parts of three seasons with the Raiders and another with Carolina before re-signing with Seattle in 2020. He suffered an ACL tear in just the second game of the year and missed the season.

After recovering last season, he signed with Chicago and played in six games, with one start.

Irvin’s time with the Bears last season came when Sean Desai was the team’s defensive coordinator. Desai is now Seattle’s associate head coach-defense, and the Seahawks have signed a handful of players with ties to the Bears in the offseason or during this season, including cornerbacks Artie Burns and Xavier Crawford, safety Teez Tabor and linebacker Christian Jones.

Players can be elevated off the practice squad three times in a season before they have to be activated to the 53-man roster, so the Seahawks could use Irvin as soon as Sunday’s game against Arizona if desired.