Tight end Colby Parkinson signed his four-year rookie deal with the Seahawks Tuesday, becoming the first of the team’s eight 2020 draft picks under contract.

The signing of draft picks is not real newsworthy anymore since all draft picks get four-year contracts with overall dollar values based on where they were selected and determined by the league’s Collective Bargaining Agreement.

Parkinson was the 133rd overall pick in the fourth round, meaning he will get a contract worth a total of $3.9 million with a signing bonus of $670,440. That means a salary cap number of $777,610 for the 2020 season (draft picks are considered to have a $610,000 cap hit until they sign their deals and their bonuses take affect).

The Seahawks have a listed $13.9 million in cap room, according to OvertheCap.com, before the signing of Parkinson. The signings of the rookies, which will likely unfold now over the next few weeks and will likely all be done by the time training camp begins, will eat into that number by roughly $3 million or so.

Parkinson, who played at Stanford, is expected to compete for a spot on the 53-man roster at a loaded tight end position.

Seattle also signed veteran Greg Olsen to a one-year deal worth up to $6.9 million in February, re-signed veteran Luke Willson to a one-year contract at the veteran minimum benefit number of $1.050 million, and tendered restricted free agent Jacob Hollister to a one-year contract worth $3.2 million.

Those four join Will Dissly, who is entering the third season of his four-year rookie contract.

The 6-7, 251-pound Parkinson caught 48 passes for 589 yards and one touchdown last season as a junior at Stanford.

Seattle’s other 2020 draft picks are: LB Jordyn Brooks (27th overall); DE Darrell Taylor (48th); OL Damien Lewis (69th); RB DeeJay Dallas (144th); DE Alton Robinson (148th); WR Freddie Swain (214th); and TE/WR Stephen Sullivan (251st).