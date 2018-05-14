The signing adds some needed depth at tight end.

He doesn’t have two L’s in his last name. But Clayton Wilson does play tight end, and last week during the Seahawks’ rookie mini-camp he wore number 82, the same as Luke Willson did for the Seahawks the last five years before he signed with Detroit.

And on Monday, Clayton Wilson became an official part of the Seahawks’ 90-man roster, signing a contract with Seattle.

Wilson, listed at 6-4, 242 pounds, took part in the mini-camp as a tryout player. He becomes the sixth player who was a tryout player to sign with the Seahawks. He fills the roster spot created on Friday when the Seahawks waived quarterback Stephen Morris.

Wilson played at Northwest Missouri State, a Division-II school, where he caught 19 passes for 166 yards and one touchdown in 2017. He was listed as running a 4.68 40, with DraftAnalyst.com offering this scouting report of Wilson: “Nice-sized tight end with next-level measurables. Bends his knees, plays with leverage and quickly releases off the line into pass routes. Plays to his 40 time, follows the quarterback across the field and works to make himself an available target. Nicely adjusts to errant throws and makes receptions with his hands away from his frame.”

However, DraftAnalyst.com also wrote of Wilson that he was “never a dominant blocker at the small-school level. Turned in pedestrian production” but concluded that “at face value, Wilson possesses the size, athleticism and pass-catching skills to play at the next level, but he needs a lot of work on his game. He comes with terrific upside and should be given practice-squad consideration this fall.”

Seattle had been expected to add a tight end or two to its roster as it had just four before adding Wilson — Ed Dickson, Nick Vannett, Tyrone Swoopes and Will Dissly.

The Seahawks last week signed five other tryout players: receiver Damore’ea Stringfellow, free safety Tevon Mutcherson, center Marcus Henry, tackle Nick Callender and guard Avery Young.