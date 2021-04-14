The Seahawks have signed team president Chuck Arnold to a contract extension through 2027, the latest in a series of moves the team has made in recent months to assure stability among upper management positions in the organization.

Head coach Pete Carroll signed a new deal last year through the 2025 season and general manager John Schneider signed a new contract in January keeping him with the team through the 2027 draft.

Arnold took over as team president in Sept,, 2018, about three weeks before the death of then-owner Paul Allen.

Allen’s sister, Jody, took over as chair of the Seahawks following the passing of Paul Allen, and said in a statement Wednesday that she likes the current direction of the franchise.

“Chuck continues to do an exceptional job working with and supporting the football operation while assuring that the entire Seahawks organization remains an engaged and invested community leader unafraid to tackle tough challenges in our region,” Jody Allen said. “Stability, quality, and consistency of leadership is a key ingredient to our continued success and winning culture. I remain excited for the future of this organization both on and off the field.”

In a tweet shortly after the news was announced Wednesday, Arnold stated: “Grateful and excited to continue leading the Seahawks organization. I’m thankful to Jody Allen for her support and for entrusting me to continue serving this great franchise, the community, and the 12s.”

Arnold took over in 2018 for Peter McLoughlin, who had been team president since Sept., of 2010. McLoughiln left by what the team termed as a “mutual agreement’’ with his contract set to run out.

Arnold also holds the title of president of First & Goal Inc.,

As stated in a release from the team, Arnold “oversees all financial and business operations, sales, marketing, and administration for the Seahawks, as well as directs the management of Lumen Field, the Lumen Field Event Center, and WAMU Theater.’’

Arnold, a Tacoma native and graduate of Washington State University, has been with Seahawks since 1994 when he started as an intern, and was the team’s Chief Operating Officer from 2013-18 before becoming president.

As the team noted in a release announcing Arnold’s new contract, the Seahawks have a current streak of 146 consecutive home sellouts, which dates to the 2003 season, and In 2020 ranked sixth in the NFL in local TV ratings while also consistently ranking in the NFL’s top 10 in numerous categories, including local and national fanbase, fan experience, retail, and digital engagement.