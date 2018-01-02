Trevone Boykin was among six players signed by Seattle to futures contracts on Tuesday.

The Seahawks on Tuesday made their first move of the offseason, signing six players to futures contracts — contracts that will take effect beginning with the new league year on March 14.

All six were part of Seattle’s practice squad when the 2017 season ended — practice squads dissolve once the season ends.

The six signed includes quarterback Trevone Boykin, who was on the 53-man roster as the backup to Russell Wilson for the entire 2016 season before spending 2017 on the practice squad with Austin Davis backing up Wilson on the active roster.

Seattle did it that way to be able to keep both Boykin and Davis (who had no practice squad eligibility) and allow Boykin another year of development.

Davis is now a free agent and it’s unclear if he will be back.

The other five signed on Tuesday were: OL Isaiah Battle, OL Willie Beavers, DB Alex Carter, WR Cyril Grayson and DE Noble Nwachukwu.

Three other players who were part of the practice squad at the end of the year remain unsigned: LBs Kache Palacio and Jason Thompson and fullback Jalston Fowler.