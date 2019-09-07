The Seahawks have signed a former Ohio State quarterback to their practice squad, according to a report from the NFL Network.

But it’s not the Ohio State quarterback they had on their roster during much of the preseason — J.T. Barrett.

Instead, Seattle has signed Cardale Jones, who preceded Barrett as Ohio State’s starter, according to Tom Pelissero. It was not immediately clear the roster move the Seahawks made on their practice squad to create room for Jones.

Jones spent the preseason with the Chargers and played against the Seahawks in the third preseason game, completing 4-5 passes for 50 yards on two series, neither of which resulted in a score (though the first went for 60 yards before the Seahawks got a fourth-down stop at the 15).

But the 6-5, 249-pounder was waived at the cutdown to 53 with the Chargers keeping Tyrod Taylor and Easton Stick as backups to Philip Rivers despite having put up decent numbers overall, completing 28 of 41 passes for 357 yards (8.7 yards per attempt) with one touchdown, no interceptions for a passer rating of 103.4.

Jones was initially a fourth-round pick of the Bills in 2016 and played in one game for Buffalo that season, completing 6 of 11 passes for 96 yards with an interception. That is his only NFL action.

Seattle had Paxton Lynch in competing with Geno Smith for the backup job behind Wilson. Barrett was signed after the first game when it was revealed Smith would have surgery to remove a cyst from his knee but was never really a serious factor.

The Seahawks kept Smith as the backup and there was a thought Seattle might sign Lynch to the practice squad — Lynch had PS eligibility.

Instead, the Seahawks are for now going with Jones to assure they have a third quarterback for practices — Seattle typically has had two QBs on its active roster and another on the practice squad.

At Ohio State, Jones was the quarterback when the Buckeyes beat Oregon in the national title game following the 2014 season.

In 11 college starts he completed 167 of 270 passes for 2,323 yards with 15 touchdowns and seven interceptions.