Seattle added a linebacker on the eve of minicamp.

The Seahawks made one roster move on Monday as they prepared for the opening of minicamp, waiving offensive lineman Nick Callender to open up a spot to sign linebacker Joshua Perry.

Perry has an intriguing background, having been the 1o2nd overall pick by the Chargers in 2016 and playing in 15 games for San Diego that year and starting one. He was waived prior to last season and then spent the year with the Colts, playing in two games. Recently waived by the Colts, he had a tryout with Seattle in May and another recently with the Bears.

He played inside linebacker in the Chargers’ 3-4 defense but was a weakside linebacker primarily in a 4-3 defense at Ohio State where he led the Buckeyes in tackles with 124 in 2014 when the Buckeyes won the college football national title.

It’s not yet clear where the Seahawks envision the 6-4, 253-pound Perry playing but weakside would be interesting if he goes there. That’s the spot where K.J. Wright is the starter and where Seattle has been using rookie Shaquem Griffin as a backup.

Perry also adds depth at a linebacker spot where there are not a lot of certainties behind the starting trio of Wright, Bobby Wagner and Barkevious Mingo.

Others on the roster are Griffin, Dadi Nicolas, Warren Long, Emmanuel Beal, Jake Pugh and D.J. Alexander.

The waiving of Callender gives the Seahawks 15 offensive linemen.