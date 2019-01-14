Seahawks added some competition on the defensive line with the addition of Meder, who has started 17 games in his career.

The Seahawks on Monday signed free agent defensive tackle Jamie Meder, a veteran of 43 games with the Cleveland Browns from 2014-17, to a reserve/futures contract. That means he will become an official member of the team when the new league year begins on March 13.

Meder, listed at 6-2, 308, started 15 games for the Browns in 2016 and two more in 2017 but was waived in the cutdown to 53-man rosters last September and did not play in 2018. He had suffered a high ankle sprain late in the 2017 season that ended his year after 10 games. Prior to that injury he had been rated by Pro Football Focus as the second-best run-stopping defensive tackle in the NFL.

“Jamie Meder is probably one of the best run players in the National Football League,” Cleveland defensive coordinator Gregg Williams was quoted as saying prior to the 2018 season by Cleveland.com.

Wrote PFF about Meder in October, 2017: “Well known among Browns’ fans for blocking the potentially-game-tying field goal in the team’s victory over the Chargers a year ago (he was named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week late in the 2016 season after blocking a field goal that helped the Browns beat San Diego) Meder has found a home as a rotational player on a Browns’ line that has produced the second-most run stops (53) among defensive lines this year. He’s played 51 run defense snaps, accounted for seven stops, and ranks second among interior linemen with a run stop percentage of 13.7 percent.”

Run defense is an an area of need for the Seahawks after allowing 4.9 yards per rush in 2018, 30th in the NFL.

Meder, 27, played at NCAA Division II school Ashland University in Ashland, Ohio before making it in the NFL as an undrafted free agent and has 95 tackles and two sacks in his four NFL seasons.

The Seahawks at the moment have only four other players listed as defensive tackles under contract for the 2019 season — Jarran Reed, Poona Ford, Nazair Jones and Quinton Jefferson. Shamar Stephen, who started alongside Reed for 14 games this season, will be an unrestricted free agent when the new league year begins.

Coach Pete Carroll said at the end of the season that he envisions Ford, who made the roster last season as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Texas, contending for a starting spot in 2019.

Meder, who essentially played a one-technique could now also contend for a starting role, and at least for a spot in the tackle rotation, if he can get back to the form he showed with the Browns in 2016-17.

While Jones is listed as a tackle, Carroll confirmed in his end-of-season press conference that he is likely to be basically an end going forward.

“Naz has been moved to five-technique,” Carroll said. “We’re excited about that.”

MCGOUGH CONTRACT EXPIRES: In one other roster move announced for the Seahawks Sunday by the NFL, the practice squad contract of quarterback Alex McGough expired, making him a free agent.

McGough, the team’s seventh-round pick last spring out of Florida International, was the only member of Seattle’s 10-man season-ending practice squad not to re-sign to a futures deal last week. It’s thought McGough may be exploring other playing options and possibly in other leagues.

Seattle has only one quarterback under contract for 2019 — Russell Wilson.

Brett Hundley, who was acquired in a trade with Green Bay for a sixth-round pick last August and served as the backup last year, will be an unrestricted free agent and it’s unclear if he will return in 2019. Hundley could explore other options where he might have more of a chance to play after having started nine games for the Packers in 2017 when Aaron Rodgers was injured but then not taking a snap in 2018 for Seattle.