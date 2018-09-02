The Seahawks began filling out their practice squad on Sunday.

The Seahawks have officially signed four players to their practice squad, all of whom were waived by the team the day before — receivers Keenan Reynolds and Caleb Scott, offensive lineman Jordan Roos and cornerback Akeem King.

Teams can sign 10 players to the practice and Seattle will undoubtedly fill the rest of the spots over the next day or so. It’s thought one player the Seahawks will sign to the squad is quarterback Alex McGough, who was waived Saturday and went unclaimed. There was also a report that tight end Marcus Lucas will sign with Seattle’s practice squad. Lucas was on Seattle’s practice squad for a while in 2016 and in camp with the Seahawks last year.

Players on the practice squad practice with the team all week but cannot play on gamedays. But they can be activated to the 53-man roster at any time.

Reynolds caught four passes for 35 yards in the preseason and also had one run for five yards. Scott had five catches for 91 yards. Roos played in seven games for the Seahawks last season.