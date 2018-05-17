All but one of Seattle's eight picks in the 2018 draft is now under contract.

The Seahawks made a handful of roster moves on Thursday, officially announcing the signings of free agent receiver/returner Keenan Reynolds and defensive end Dadi Nicolas, waive DEs Marcell Frazier and Noble Nwachukwu to make room, while also signing draft picks Shaquem Griffin and Tre Flowers.

Getting Griffin and Flowers in the fold means only third-round pick Rasheem Griffin remains unsigned.

Signing of draft picks is now largely a formality with all rookie contracts set at four years and dollar figures slotted by draft position.

As the 141st pick in the draft, Griffin, a linebacker from Central Florida, gets a contract worth up to $2.77 million with a signing bonus of $317,620.

As the 146th pick overall, Flowers, a cornerback from Oklahoma State, gets $2.758 million overall with a bonus of $298,724. All figures are from OvertheCap.com.

The signings of Nicolas and Reynolds had been revealed on Wednesday and are now official. Seattle had to waive Frazier and Nwachukwu to make room. Frazier, from Missouri, was signed as an undrafted free agent. Nwachukwu was on the practice squad for a while last season but never on the 53-man roster and had been signed as a free agent in January. The moves keep Seattle’s roster at the NFL offseason maximum of 90.