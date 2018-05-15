Five of the team's nine 2018 draft picks have signed their contracts.

Seahawks draft picks Jamarco Jones and Alex McGough have signed their rookie contracts, it was announced via the league’s transaction wire on Tuesday.

Five of the team’s nine draft picks have now signed — tight end Will Dissly, defensive end Jacob Martin and punter Michael Dickson signed earlier.

All rookies sign standard four-year contracts with a value determined by where they picked via the league’s Collective Bargaining Agreement. That leaves no real negotiating other than a few minor details such as when bonuses are paid out.

For being the 168th player taken in the draft, Jones — an offensive tackle from Ohio State — will receive a contract worth up to $2.75 million with a bonus worth $245,000, according to OvertheCap.com.

McGough, a quarterback from Florida International taken with the 220th pick, will get a deal worth up to $2.56 million with a signing bonus of $103.693.