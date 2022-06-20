While the wait continues for the Seahawks to get something done with receiver DK Metcalf, the team has assured another young player will stay for a few more years, agreeing to a two-year contract extension with defensive tackle Bryan Mone.

The deal, first reported by the NFL Network, has a base value of $12 million with incentives that could take it to $13.8 million through the 2024 season. It also includes a $1.5 million signing bonus.

Mone was already under contract for the 2022 season as an exclusive-rights free agent with a base salary of $965,000.

The deal also includes $340,000 in per-game roster bonuses for the 2022 season. The combination of the two bonuses and his salary means Mone has a cap hit for 2022 of $1.745 million, or $840,000 more than it had been scheduled to be.

The cap hits increase to $3.75 million and $6.4 million in 2023 and 2024, respectively.

The Seahawks are listed as having $16.3 million in cap space remaining for 2022, via OvertheCap.com.

Advertising

Mone, 26, is entering his fourth season with the Seahawks in 2022. He made the roster as an undrafted free agent out of Michigan in 2019.

Mone had five starts last season, playing a career-high 395 snaps with a career-high 35 tackles as part of the Seahawks’ defensive-tackle rotation that includes Poona Ford and Al Woods.

The three were key to the Seahawks ranking second in the NFL in allowing just 3.77 rushing yards per game.

Ford can be a free agent after the 2022 season as he enters the final year of his contract which has a $10.075 million cap hit, the highest on the team. Woods re-signed in the spring to a new deal that goes through the 2023 season.

The Seahawks freed up $3.6 million in cap space for the 2022 season earlier this month by restructuring the contract of defensive lineman Shelby Harris, who was acquired from Denver as part of the Russell Wilson trade.

As coach Pete Carroll said two weeks ago, the team has been intending to get a deal done at some point this offseason with Metcalf, who is due to make $3.986 million this year but is likely angling for a contract that would average $25 million a year or so.

The contract could be structured in a way that wouldn’t necessarily increase Metcalf’s $4.34 million cap hit for 2022 all that much.