Carroll's contract means he will stay as head coach of the team for at least three more seasons and into his 70s.

A year ago at this time there were national rumors that Pete Carroll might be considering retiring.

Now, after a season in which the Seahawks have been one of the surprise teams in the NFL, Carroll is set to coach Seattle into his 70s.

The Seahawks announced Monday afternoon that it had signed Carroll to an extension through the 2021 season.

“I am excited to announce that we have extended Head Coach Pete Carroll through the 2021 season,” said Jody Allen, Seahawks Chair and Trustee of the Paul G. Allen Trust in a statement. “This will continue the championship culture that we have created in Seattle.”

Carroll, who turned 67 on Sept. 15, has been the coach of the Seahawks since 2010 earlier this season became the winningest coach in team history and is 88-54-1 after a 38-31 win over the Chiefs on Sunday night that secured the team’s seventh postseason bid in is nine seasons in Seattle.

The contract is the fourth Carroll has signed with Seattle as he also inked extensions after the team won the Super Bowl in 2014 and again following the 2016 season.

His new deal also aligns Carroll with general manager John Schneider, who signed a new contract with the team in 2016 that keeps him in Seattle through the 2021 season — Carroll essentially hired Schneider as the team’s GM after he was lured to Seattle by Allen from USC in early 2010 to succeed the fired Jim Mora. The Seahawks last year did not allow Schneider to interview for a similar position with his hometown Green Bay Packers.

The extension also gives the team some stability in the wake of the death in October of Allen. Allen’s sister, Jody, has taken over control of his assets. There have been some rumblings that Jody Allen may look to eventually sell the team but there have been no reports of serious suitors amid indications she does not consider it an urgent matter given the enormity of Paul Allen’s estate.