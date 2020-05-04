The Seahawks on Monday filled out their roster by announcing the official signing of 12 more undrafted rookie free agents while waiving four veterans to make room, including 2017 third-round pick Nazair Jones.

Jones was waived with the designation that he failed his physical, likely due to ongoing knee issues that had led him to miss all of last season after having knee surgery.

The moves put Seattle’s roster at the NFL offseason maximum of 90 players. However, teams can makes moves at any time and continue to sign and waive players. But as of Monday, Seattle’s roster is at the max of 90 for the first time this offseason.

The 12 undrafted free agents signed were:

DT Josh Avery, Southeast Missouri

RB Patrick Carr, Houston, Houston

WR Seth Dawkins, Louisville

CB Gavin Heslop, Stony Brook

RB Anthony Jones, Florida International

DT Cedrick Lattimore, Iowa

TE Tyler Mabry, Maryland

FS Chris Miller, Baylor

FS Josh Norwood, West Virginia

CB Kemah Siverand, Oklahoma State

DE Marcus Webb, Troy

TE Dominick Wood-Anderson, Tennessee

Those 12 joined five other UDFAs the team had already officially announced as signing, a group that included Washington State quarterback Anthony Gordon and Washington receiver Aaron Fuller.

Along with Jones, the Seahawks waived running back Adam Choice, defensive tackle Shakir Soto and linebacker Pita Taumoepenu.

Of the four waived, only Jones — who was the 102nd overall pick in the 2017 draft out of North Carolina — had ever appeared in a game for the Seahawks.

In fact, he looked like he might be a future mainstay of the team’s defensive line rotation as a rookie in 2017 when he played in 11 games, with two starts. He picked off a pass from Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers on his first NFL snap and finished the season with 19 tackles and two sacks.

But after playing in the first 11 games of the 2017 season he suffered an ankle injury that landed him on injured reserve and kicked off a spate of injuries that detailed his Seattle career.

Jones played just nine games in 2018 with seven tackles and then missed all of last season while battling a knee injury that required surgery.

Jones was placed on Injured Reserve before the season with coach Pete Carroll saying of his knee that the injury “was chronic. It became chronic so we had to fix him up.”

Choice, out of Clemson, spent all of last year on Seattle’s IR after being injured in the spring, while Soto and Taumoepenu had each been on Seattle’s practice squad last season and signed to futures contracts in January.

Of the 12 UDFA signings, all had already been reported in some fashion. One that hadn’t received a lot of attention yet was that of Lattimore, whose bio from the Seahawks reads: “Played in 44 games over his four-year career with the Hawkeyes, collecting 81 tackles (39 solo), 6.0 sacks and seven tackles for loss. Was named honorable mention All-Big Ten following his senior season when he recorded career-highs in tackles (44) and sacks (2.5).”