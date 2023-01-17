The Seahawks have re-signed 10 of the players who finished the 2022 on their practice squad to futures contracts for the 2023 season.

The 10 are receivers Cade Johnson, Connor Wedington and Easop Winston Jr., guard Greg Eiland, linebacker Chris Garrett, defensive tackle Jarrod Hewitt, center Joey Hunt, offensive tackle Jalen McKenzie, defensive back Chris Steele and running back Darwin Thompson.

Practice squads dissolve once the regular season ends. Being signed to a futures deal means the players are bound to the team for now and become a part of the roster again once the new league year begins on March 15.

Among the unsigned are those who were on the practice squad as veteran exemption players, including quarterback Sean Mannion, tight end Jacob Hollister, linebacker Alexander Johnson, safety Steven Parker and running back Wayne Gallman. Also unsigned is linebacker Aaron Donkor, for whom Seattle had a roster exemption this year as part of the league’s International Player Pathway Program.

Among the nine players re-signed, Cade Johnson was the only one to play in a game this season, making two catches for 21 yards in three regular-season games and making three catches for 39 yards in the wild-card playoff loss to the 49ers. He appeared in all after being elevated off the practice squad.

Browns hire Jim Schwartz as DC

A day after Seahawks coach Pete Carroll confirmed that associate head coach-defense Sean Desai was interviewing to become the defensive coordinator with the Cleveland Browns, the Browns hired former Detroit Lions head coach Jim Schwartz for the job.

That means that for now there have been no changes to Seattle’s coaching staff, with Carroll on Monday saying he planned on the coaching staff staying intact.

“We are staying with our guys,” Carroll said.

Desai just finished his first season with Seattle in that role, brought in when the team remade its defensive coaching staff after firing coordinator Ken Norton Jr.