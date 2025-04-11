The NFL draft is just two weeks away, set for April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wis.

That means it’s time again to check on who the Seahawks may take with the 18th overall pick.

Here’s a roundup of some of the latest mock drafts, all published in the last week.

As you’ll see, the closer we get to the draft, there seems to be more of a consensus on which positions the Seahawks should address (hint: linemen who play offense), and which players they should take.

His pick: Offensive lineman Kelvin Banks Jr., Texas

His comment: “Banks gave up three sacks over 42 career starts at left tackle for the Longhorns. He’s agile for 6-foot-5 and 315 pounds, and he has some pop. The Seahawks have Charles Cross at left tackle, so Banks would help elsewhere on this lackluster offensive line. Right tackle Abraham Lucas has played in just 13 games over the past two seasons. The guard spots are both issues. Banks could fit in at any of those spots.

New quarterback Sam Darnold ranked seventh in the NFL in QBR (ESPN’s total quarterback rating) when he had a clean pocket in Minnesota last season (74.5). Facing pressure, he was 22nd (23.4). So it’s pretty clear Seattle has to address the pass protection to maximize the Darnold signing.”

My comment: As Kiper notes, Banks is viewed as someone who could play multiple spots. The Seahawks certainly needs offensive line help. But is drafting someone who may end up at guard worthy of the 18th overall pick? That’s the question John Schneider will surely ask.

There’s a thought that there may be only eight to 10 or so players regarded as surefire first-rounders and not much separating the next 30 or so. If the Seahawks want to go O-line in the first round, unless they see a big difference in any of the players available, attempting to move down a few spots and add more picks makes sense. That may be easier said than done. If every team realizes there is not that much worth trading up for, it won’t be all that easy to trade down.

His pick: Interior offensive lineman Grey Zabel, North Dakota State

His comment: “Seattle is in serious need of an X receiver, but without one on the board in this range, they select a versatile option in Zabel to slot in anywhere on the interior of their porous offensive line that surrendered interior pressure at a bottom-five rate (16.9%) last season.’’

My comment: Zabel is another who has been a popular pick to mock to the Seahawks. Again, the big question could be if they see the value here. There have been contrasting views on Zabel, with some thinking he could fall to the second round.

His pick: Banks.

His comment: “They have to improve their offensive line and Banks could do that. Some teams think he could be an All-Pro guard, but he could also play either tackle spot. This makes sense.”

My comment: As The Athletic noted, a big question about Banks is that every snap he took in college was at left tackle. So, there’s some guesswork involved in thinking he can make the move to guard easily.

His pick: Zabel

His comment: “I am drafting Zabel here to start at one of the Seahawks’ guard spots, since I see Olu Oluwatimi as a solid starter at center right now. For an offensive line that can never seem to stay healthy, Zabel’s versatility will allow the Seahawks to get their best five out there. Plus, his athleticism and easy moving ability are a great fit for the Seahawks’ zone- and boot-heavy scheme under new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak.’’

My comment: Another question the Seahawks would have about Zabel is if it’s worth taking a player at 18 who is a projection. Zabel has played against only one FBS team in his career, playing left tackle in the season opener last year against Colorado (he played well via Pro Football Focus, earning a 90.1 grade).

His pick: Guard Tyler Booker, Alabama

His comment: “After investing in Sam Darnold during free agency, the Seahawks’ top priority should be enhancing the new quarterback’s comfortability. In a draft where many top offensive linemen are college tackles who project as NFL guards, Booker is a pure interior player who can provide what Seattle needs.’’

My comment: Booker mostly played left guard at Alabama, so there wouldn’t be the same worry about if he can make the switch inside as there might be with a few others on this list.

His pick: Zabel.

His comment: “Zabel is a multiyear starter with experience all across the offensive line. Adding a prospect of his caliber who can play either guard spot or center brings a massive upgrade to Seattle’s interior.”

My comment: Well if Zabel is the Seahawks’ pick, no one can say it’s a surprise.

His pick: Booker.

His comment: “Booker’s not a perfect prospect. Scouts wanted to see more consistency from him as a junior, but they also understand that Booker’s been one of the SEC’s most physically impressive offensive linemen since the first game of his true freshman season. It feels like Seattle has been looking for a prospect like this for at least five years.’’

My comment: A (fun?) fact about Booker — his father, Ulish, was on the roster of the Steelers in 2005, and while he didn’t play in the game, he won a Super Bowl ring when they beat the Seahawks in Detroit.

His pick: Zabel.

His comment: “The Seahawks need help up front and Zabel’s versatility and ability to line up anywhere on the offensive line will prove to be valuable in the NFL. He has multiple years of experience and provides the interior of the line with a massive upgrade. Not to mention, Zabel’s athleticism and quick feet are a perfect fit for Klint Kubiak’s zone scheme.”

My comment: Another vote for Zabel.

His pick: Safety Nick Emmanwori, South Carolina.

His comment: “Seattle’s top need surely lies in the trenches, but Emmanwori is the type of defensive difference-maker who could be uniquely appealing to coach Mike Macdonald. An imposing Kam Chancellor-esque enforcer, he could function as a sort of Swiss Army knife, allowing veteran safeties Julian Love and Coby Bryant to thrive in rotation.”

My comment: Emmanwori has been another popular pick for the Seahawks. True, their starting safeties are set. But Bryant has just a year remaining on his contract and Mike Macdonald likes using three-safety sets if he has the personnel. If this were to happen everyone might need to dial down the Chancellor comparisons and let Emmanwori forge his own identity.