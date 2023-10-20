RENTON — A year ago, the Seattle Seahawks started only four different offensive-line combinations in 17 regular-season games, perhaps an underappreciated reason for the team’s surprising success.

They have matched that total in just five games already because of injuries that have meant only one of the team’s opening-day starters — center Evan Brown — has played in every game.

The injury report for most of this week as the Seahawks prepared for Sunday’s 1:05 p.m. game at Lumen Field against Arizona looked ominous as four of the five players who started last week against the Bengals were either out or limited.

By Friday, the health picture began to look a little better as it was possible that all but one of the players who were out or limited this week could play Sunday — and potentially all of them depending on how things shake out.

The Seahawks listed three offensive linemen as questionable — Brown (hip), guard Phil Haynes (calf) and right tackle Jake Curhan (ankle).

Coach Pete Carroll referred to all three as game-time decisions.

Advertising

Brown and Curhan practiced Friday on a limited basis, and Carroll sounded optimistic they’ll play.

“He looked like he could play today,’’ Carroll said of Brown. “We’ll see how he is tomorrow. He got some work today. We’ve got to figure it out. He hasn’t had a long time to nurture … what he’s dealing with. We’ve got to see how this affects tomorrow and see where he is all the way to Sunday.”

Of Curhan, who has started the last four games at right tackle with Abe Lucas out, Carroll said, “He did all right, practiced, took some reps.”

In more concrete news, left tackle Charles Cross (ankle), who was on the report earlier in the week, did not have a game designation meaning he is good to go as is left guard Damien Lewis, who missed the Bengals game with an ankle injury.

If Haynes can’t play, the Seahawks could go with rookie Anthony Bradford at right guard. He started both the win over Carolina and last week.

Advertising

That could give them an offensive line of, from left, Cross, Lewis, Brown, Bradford and Curhan.

That would be a fifth different alignment this year.

With Bradford playing some and Cross back for his second game after missing three because of a toe injury, the Seahawks would seem in better shape than last week.

If Curhan can’t go, the Seahawks could start Stone Forsythe — who started the three games Lucas sat out — at right tackle.

If Haynes can’t play and they don’t want to go with Bradford, the Seahawks could elevate 20-year vet Jason Peters off the practice squad.

Peters signed after the opening loss to the Rams when Cross and Lucas were injured. While most of his career has been at tackle, he has played some guard and has been taking snaps there of late. He battled a quad injury last week, but Carroll said Friday that he was able to practice this week.

“He took plays,’’ Carroll said. “He took snaps during the week. He got that accomplished. We’ll check with him, too, all the way up to game time to see where he is.”

Advertising

If Brown can’t go, the Seahawks would start rookie Olu Oluwatimi at center. Oluwatimi has not started a game this year but did play 44 snaps against the Giants.

“He’s very comfortable in that home at center,’’ Carroll said. “I think he’s going to keep growing and do well.’’

Carroll said all the moving parts has made it challenging for the line to play to its full potential, saying he felt it caught up to the Seahawks in Sunday’s 17-13 loss at Cincinnati.

“We’re putting it together with guys we didn’t anticipate starting with,’’ Carroll said. “There’s some reasons why, but our guys have done everything we’ve asked of them in terms of their toughness and preparation and really even their execution and their assignments and all of that stuff. They’ve given us a chance to be the next guy up and they’ve come through, so we’re fortunate.”

The Seahawks’ stability in 2022 meant all five starting offensive linemen played 89.4% or more of the snaps for the season.

This year, they have only one offensive linemen who has played that much so far: Brown, who has played 98.17%.

“It’s definitely going to be hard,’’ Brown said this week of developing the desired continuity up front when the group has had to continually shuffle lineups. “You play next to someone for a couple of weeks, you start to learn the ins and outs of exactly how they do everything. It’s kind of a feel thing. So when parts change it’s definitely hard and you’re learning on the run. But every team has to do it. It’s part of the game.’’