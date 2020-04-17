Add commencement speaker to the long list of accomplishments for Seahawks Shaquill and Shaquem Griffin.

The twin brothers will deliver the commencement speech for their alma mater, the University of Central Florida, on May 2, the school announced Friday.

The school is holding a virtual commencement ceremony that can be found on its official Facebook and YouTube pages, according to a press release.

Shaquill and Shaquem Griffin each graduated from the school, which is located in Orlando, Fla., in 2016 with Bachelor of Arts in Human Communication degrees.

Shaquill Griffin has been with the Seahawks for the past three seasons, taken in the third round of the 2017 draft, while Shaquem joined a year later, taken in the fifth round in 2018.

The school says the name of every graduate will be read during the ceremony and that more than 8,500 degrees are expected to be conferred.

The school stated that: “In order to maintain the health and safety of graduates and their families, UCF—like all other universities in Florida—postponed its in-person spring commencement ceremony earlier this semester. The university will schedule an in-person ceremony when it is safe to do so.”

The Griffin twins won’t be alone in the Seahawks locker room next year in having had the experience of giving a commencement speech. Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson also delivered the commencement speech at Wisconsin in 2016.

Marshawn Lynch was also picked in February to deliver the senior Class Day speech (which takes place a few days before graduation) at Princeton in June. Princeton recently tweeted that in light of the coronavirus outbreak it is exploring options on its Class Day event and others related to graduation.