D.J. Fluker has been a force at right guard for Seattle this season, but his lingering injury has the Seahawks experimenting with Germain Ifedi as the starter.

The Seahawks shook things up on their offensive line for Sunday’s regular season finale against Arizona, moving right tackle Germain Ifedi to right guard in place of D.J. Fluker, who continues to battle a hamstring issue.

Ifedi missed last week’s game with a groin injury and was replaced by George Fant.

Ifedi was back this week. But with Fluker still battling a hamstring injury — despite being active — the Seahawks went with Ifedi.

The move could have some implications for the future as the team will have to make some decisions on Ifedi following the 2018 season.

Ifedi was Seattle’s first-round pick in 2016 and beginning on Monday, Seattle could pick up an option on his contract for 2020. Or, Seattle could let him play out the 2019 season and become a free agent following that season — or sign him to an extension at any time. The fifth-year option in 2020 would be at a considerable raise over the $1.5 million he is due to make in 2019.

Ifedi started 13 games at right guard as a rookie in 2016, missing three others due to an ankle injury.

He started all 16 games at right tackle in 2017 and the first 14 of this season before being injured last week and replaced by Fant.

Fluker will be an unrestricted free agent following the 2018 season as will left guard J.R. Sweezy and the Seahawks could be looking to see what Ifedi could do at guard alongside Fant — who will be a restricted free agent following this season — as they make decisions on the future.