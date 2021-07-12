After a season in which the Seahawks held training camp practices in relative silence, things will be back to normal in 2021 with the team announcing on Monday it will welcome fans to 12 training camp workouts beginning July 28.

Fans will be able to register online to attend training camp practices beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday. There will be a $12 transportation fee as fans will be required to park off-site at The Landing in Renton and take a shuttle to the VMAC in Renton.

There will also be one open practice at Lumen Field on Aug. 8 with a $17 parking fee.

All practices open to fans will begin at 1:30 p.m. That is a change from many of the years of open practices during the Pete Carroll era when the usual starting time for most training camp practices was 10 a.m. But the Seahawks altered the schedule last year due to COVID-19 protocols and are sticking with the later start times.

While the NFL in May announced a general opening of training camp date of July 31, many teams including the Seahawks are holding practices prior to that date.

The Seahawks are set to report on July 27 and will take to the field the following day for what will be the first practice open to fans.

The 12 dates of the open practices are: July 28-29, 31; and Aug. 2-4, 6-8 and 10-12

The Seahawks also announced that all 12 training camp events will be held in accordance with current NFL, state and local public health and government protocols. Current state guidelines for outdoor sporting events do not require fans to prove vaccination status and vaccinated fans will not be required to wear a mask.

The Seahawks also announced that per the NFL’s 2021 training camp policy, all fans and players must remain 20 feet apart throughout training camp – which means no close proximity fan interaction with players will be permitted, including autographs after practice.

The Seahawks will also enforce the NFL clear bag policy at Seahawks Training Camp. Outside food and factory-sealed water bottles are permitted, however they must only be carried in bags compliant with the NFL clear bag policy.

Seattle plays its first preseason game on Aug. 14 in Las Vegas against the Raiders.

Due to the 17-game regular-season schedule, teams are only playing three preseason games. Seattle’s other preseason games are both at home on Aug. 21 against Denver and Aug. 28 against the Chargers. The two home games start at 7 p.m. while the contest in Las Vegas against the Raiders begins at 6 p.m.

Also somewhat different this year are the cutdown dates. Teams can open camp with 90 players. Teams must then cut to 85 by Aug. 17, 80 by Aug. 24 and 53 players by Aug. 31.

Every cutdown date is the Tuesday following each preseason game.

Teams will then have essentially two weeks to prepare for their regular-season openers following the cutdown to 53, with Seattle opening the season on Sept. 12 at Indianapolis against the Colts.