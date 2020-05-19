The Seahawks have set dates and times for their 2020 preseason games, a slate that will start on Aug. 13 against the Las Vegas Raiders at CenturyLink Field at 7 p.m.

Since teams cannot begin their training camp until 15 days prior to their first preseason game that effectively means to expect the Seahawks to begin camp on July 29.

After playing the Raiders, the Seahawks will travel for a game Aug. 22 at Houston against the Texans at 5 p.m. Seattle time.

Seattle will then return home for its third preseason game on Aug. 27 against the Los Angeles Chargers in the game that is generally viewed as the dress rehearsal for the regular season at 7 p.m.

Seattle will close out the preseason on Sept. 3 at Minnesota against the Vikings at 5 p.m.

It will be the first time since 2005 that Seattle will not end the preseason against the Raiders.

The Seahawks will open the regular season on Sept. 13 at Atlanta.