If the 2019 preseason schedule for the Seahawks released Tuesday feels familiar, there’s a good reason.

Other than the opener against Denver, the schedule for 2019 is basically the same as it was in 2018.

Seattle open the preseason the week of Aug. 8-11 against Denver at CenturyLink Field (the actual date will be set later), then visit Minnesota on Aug. 18 in a game that will be nationally televised on FOX and kick off at 5 p.m. Seattle time.

The Seahawks will then visit the Chargers in Los Angeles the week of Aug. 22-25 before hosting the Raiders on Aug. 29 in the traditional preseason finale against Oakland — they have finished the preseason against the Raiders every year since 2006.

Seattle also visited the Chargers and Vikings last year and also hosted the Raiders, and also played the Chargers, Vikings and Raiders in the preseason in 2017.

Teams can begin training camp no more than 15 days before the first preseason game. So, assuming Seattle were to play its preseason opener on Aug. 8, a Thursday, then camp would likely begin on July 24 or July 25.

Aug. 8 might be the most logical date for that game since the Mariners have a home series Aug. 9-11 and the Sounders have a home game on Aug. 10.