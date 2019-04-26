The Seahawks may have confidence in the young defensive backs they took two years ago.

But Friday they showed they aren’t done remaking the now-departed Legion of Boom, drafting safety Marquise Blair out of Utah in the second round with the 47th overall pick.

It was a little bit of a surprise pick as Blair was generally considered a third-day choice, meaning fourth round and on.

Blair, listed by the Seahawks at 6-1-and-a-half and 196 pounds, becomes the highest-drafted defensive back by Seattle since the man he is being taken to help replace — Earl Thomas. Since Thomas went in the first round in 2010 Seattle had not drafted a DB higher than the third round.

Blair, who played two years at Utah after transferring from Dodge City (Kansas) Community College, said he was watching the draft in his hometown of Wooster, Ohio with family and friends.

“I’m just grateful,” said Blair.

Blair’s 4.48 40 at the NFL Combine was tied for the eighth-fastest among safeties and helped reinforce the idea that the best may be yet to come for a player whom some scouts felt has more pro potential than his college stats may have indicated.

Advertising

Blair said he played both free and strong safety at Utah — saying “50-50” when asked to define how much of each — and that versatility is also a trait that drew him to the Seahawks.

Seattle has Bradley McDougald set to start at one safety spot but was schedule to have a competition between 2017 draft picks Delano Hill and Tedric Thompson to determine who would play alongside McDougald.

Blair now joins that mix. He said he played no nickel corner at Utah, presumably ruling that out as a potential use by Seattle.

Blair has been noted for his aggressiveness and he was ejected for targeting three ties in 24 games at Utah, including against UW on a hit on Myles Gaskin in September.

Asked if he thinks a reputation for playing nasty on the field is accurate, Blair said “yes sir.”

Lindy’s Draft Preview listed Blair as a sleeper, noting that his stats were not “eye-popping’’ but that “he boasts an intriguing combination of size and speed to suggest that his best football could be ahead of him.’’

But before taking Blair, the Seahawks made yet another trade to move down and add more picks, dealing the 37th selection to Carolina to get picks 47, in the second round, and 77 in the third.

That means Seattle, in the last four days, has gone from four picks in the draft to 10. The trade gave Seattle three picks on the second day of the draft, with Seattle having six more on Saturday — four in the fourth round and two in the fifth.

Advertising

Seattle has made three trades during the draft to add five picks, and also got an first-rounder in the trade of Frank Clark on Tuesday.

The pick Seattle traded to Carolina had been acquired in a trade down the night before with the New York Giants, in which the Seahawks also picked up selection 142 in the fourth round and 152 in the fifth.