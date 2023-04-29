With their second of six picks on the final day of the NFL draft Saturday, the Seahawks did what everyone thought they might do on day one — add to their interior defensive line.

They did so by drafting nose tackle Cameron Young of Mississippi State with pick No. 123.

Young, listed at 6-3, 304, was reported to be specifically listed by the Seahawks for the announcement on NFL Network. And Young then told Seattle media in a conference call that the team told him he can play the nose and end spots in Seattle’s 3-4 defense.

But most likely, it sounds as if he will start out at the nose.

That’s a spot of need for Seattle with the Seahawks having just two nose tackles on the roster — Myles Adams and Bryan Mone.

Mone is still recovering from an ACL injury suffered in a game against the 49ers last Dec. 15.

Seattle head coach Pete Carroll said Friday that Mone is with the team as the offseason workout program has begun but didn’t give an ETA for his return.

“He’s here,” Carroll said. “He’s here working out. He’s working on his weight. His weight is in pretty good shape right now for this time of year. We’re pleased. His mom was here most of the offseason and when she went back home, that’s going to help him a little bit because mom cooks really well for him. That’s going to help us. But he’s on the mend and he’s very diligent about his work.”

So for now, Seattle has Adams, who played in 10 games last year as a reserve and rotational player, and Young.

Young started all 13 games last season for Mississippi State with 37 tackles, three for a loss, and one sack.

Young said he had frequent contact with the Seahawks in the run-up to the draft and said “they were my favorite.” He noted that Seattle has two other Mississippi State players on its roster in 2022 first-round pick Charles Cross and practice squad offensive lineman Greg Eiland.

“With the Mississippi State players already there, I think I will fit in with the culture,” Young said.

Young said he also has built a little of a relationship with former Seahawk K.J. Wright, who is also a Mississippi State grad. He said he ran into Wright last week at Mississippi State’s spring game and said he is very familiar with Wright and what the Seahawks defense did in that time calling Wright “a Bulldog legend.”

Young grew up in Crosby, Mississippi, but said he rented an Airbnb in New Orleans with 30-40 family members for the draft.

Wrote NFL.com in its scouting report on Young: “Naturally powerful prospect who is able to take on capable challengers and come out in good shape despite playing with an elevated pad level. Young plays with early hands and a heavy punch to gain positioning quickly against single blocks. He has the core power and contact balance to force double teams to work. Also, he does a nice job of fighting against wash-down blocks and maintaining gap integrity against zone. He has the size, length and strength to become a proficient run defender but offers very little as a pass rusher. While Young will be seen as a natural nose tackle, he could see snaps as a 5-technique as well.”

