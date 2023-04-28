With their first pick of the second day of the NFL draft, the Seahawks began addressing what was perceived to be their greatest need — the defensive line — taking edge rusher Derick Hall of Auburn.

Hall, listed at 6-3, 254, had 19.5 sacks in 36 career games at Auburn, with 12 tackles-for-a-loss in 2022.

Hall has been perceived as able to play the outside linebacker spot and rush off the edge as a down lineman, essentially the same role filled by Uchenna Nwosu and Darrell Taylor.

But while Seattle has Nwosu and Taylor returning as well as second-year player Boye Mafe, the Seahawks have little proven edge rushing depth, and it was thought Seattle would try to add to that rotation in the draft.

Hall was generally projected to go in the second or third rounds with some questions about his ability to stand up against the run at the NFL level.

“Hall will have to adjust to playing in space and will probably still be targeted by opposing run games, but his pass-rush value makes him a high-probability starter playing outside linebacker in a 3-4,” wrote Athlon’s in its draft preview.

Hall also started for the basketball team at Gulfport (Miss.) High, where he was a state finalist in the 200-yard dash.

Hall displayed that speed at the NFL combine when he ran 4.55 40-yard dash. He also had a 10-foot, seven-inch broad jump, which according to NFL Next Gen Stats each ranked among the top 10% of all edge rushers since 2003. His overall athleticism score of 84 was fourth among all edge rushers this year.

Hall, who was watching the draft in Gulfport with family, said he’d had good talks with the Seahawks at both the Senior Bowl and the combine and said with Seattle’s pick nearing he had a thought the Seahawks might take him.

“Very, very special for me,” he said of being taken, saying he had “tears of joy.”

The selection of Hall was the second of two picks Seattle had this year from the Russell Wilson trade and officially closes the door on that deal.

The Seahawks selected cornerback Devon Witherspoon of Illinois at No. 5 overall Thursday with the first of two picks from that deal in this year’s draft.

Seattle also used its first-round pick last year on Charles Cross of Mississippi State at nine overall with a pick taken from Wilson and used the other on Mafe (though RB Kenneth Walker III was taken right behind Mafe at 41 and it’s thought the flexibility of having both picks played into the team’s pick of both players).

