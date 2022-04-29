RENTON — The Seahawks added to their pass rush with their first pick of the second day of the NFL draft Friday, taking Minnesota linebacker/edge rusher Boye Mafe.

Mafe was taken at pick No. 40, the first of two straight picks Seattle had in the second round.

The Seahawks had Mafe in for a private visit before the draft and the 6-4, 255-pounder is projected as a good fit as an outside linebacker in the 3-4 defense that Seattle now wants to run under new defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt.

Mafe played outside linebacker in a 3-4 defense at Minnesota and told Seattle reporters shortly after he was drafted that “I’m comfortable being the outside linebacker. Whatever is needed of me. Kind of figuring that out right now.”

Mafe’s draft stock rose with his performance at the Senior Bowl and then at the Combine when he ranked fourth or better among all defensive linemen in the 40-yard dash (4.53 seconds), vertical jump (38 inches) and the broad jump (10 feet, 5 inches).

“One of the most unique athletes in college football,” Lindy’s wrote.

Lindy’s, in fact, made a comparison of Mafe to Uchenna Nwosu, whom the Seahawks signed as a free agent last month as an outside linebacker/edge rusher.

Mafe had seven sacks last year as a senior at Minnesota.

Mafe was acquired with a pick the Seahawks acquired in the trade of quarterback Russell Wilson to Denver.

The Seahawks are re-shaping their defensive line in the wake of the hiring of Hurtt to try to fix a defense that ranked 28th in yards allowed in the NFL in 2021. The Seahawks released ends Carlos Dunlap, Benson Mayowa and Kerry Hyder after the season and also have not re-signed Rasheem Green, who remains a free agent.

Dunlap led Seattle in sacks last year with 8.5 while Green tied with Darrell Taylor with 6.5.

Seattle will now count on Taylor, Nwosu, Mafe and Alton Robinson to key the pass rush.

Mafe, asked to describe is feeling being drafted Friday said “it’s euphoric.” He got acquainted with the city a littl during his Top 30 visit with the Seahawks saying “I had a great visit when I was out there in Seattle.”

Wrote NFL.com of Mafe in its scouting report: “Mafe’s evaluation requires the evaluator to focus more closely on the flashes than just the play-to-play action. His combination of rare explosive measurables with average fundamentals could make for a perfect storm of rapid development once he gets focused skill work at the pro level. His footwork is average and he lacks desired instincts as a rusher, but pairing efficient hand work with twitchy upper-body power could turn him into a productive rush bully. He has the traits and toughness to develop into an above-average starter as a 4-3 base end.”

This story will be updated.