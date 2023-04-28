RENTON — Four hundred and 15 days have passed since the Seahawks agreed to trade away the man once considered an untouchable asset. Four hundred and 15 days since No. 3 became Public Enemy No. 1.

When (head coach) Pete Carroll and (general manager) John Schneider decided to ship Russell Wilson to Denver in exchange or a wealth of draft capital and ready-to-start players, it spawned a slew of reactions and emotions from a seemingly shocked fan base.

Questions about the future abounded. Concerns this franchise may find itself wading in mediocrity for the next several years were high.

But one thing seemed assured: At some point in the next two drafts, the Seahawks were going to take a quarterback. And yet, here we are — 10 draft rounds since that historic swap, and not one pick spent on a signal caller.

In rounds two and three of the NFL draft Friday, the Seahawks added edge player Derick Hall (37th overall) and running back Zach Charbonnet (52nd) before trading their 83rd pick to (who else?) the Broncos. The selections came a day after taking cornerback Devon Witherspoon with the fifth pick and receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba at No. 20, bolstering areas where they were conspicuously thin.

Assuming these picks hit, it will further accentuate the idea that the Wilson trade was one of the great fleeces in NFL history.

A quick list of who the Seahawks have received as a result of that deal: Witherspoon, Hall, left tackle Charles Cross (last year’s ninth overall pick), defensive end Boye Mafe (last year’s 40th overall pick), tight end Noah Fant, backup quarterback Drew Lock, receiver Dareke Young and released DE Shelby Harris among others.

Two (Cross and Fant) started last year, while Mafe saw playing time. The hope is that Witherspoon is a future Pro Bowler and Hall a solid contributor (if not more) for years to come. But the most incredible aspect of this narrative is that the Seahawks have not drafted another QB thanks to one Geno Smith.

The man who served as a backup for his previous seven years single-handedly changed the Seahawks’ draft priorities with one of the more unexpected seasons in recent memory. A league-leading completion percentage of 69.8 led to him winning the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year award and signing a three-year contract this offseason that guaranteed him at least $40 million.

Could you make the argument that the Seahawks might have taken a QB such as Bryce Young (No 1), C.J. Stroud (No. 2), or Anthony Richardson (No. 4) if they were still on the board? Sure. But you could also make the argument that if Carroll and Schneider really wanted one of those guys, they could have traded up to grab him.

The Texans, after all, dealt their 12th and 33rd pick and a 2024 first and third-round pick to the Cardinals in order to select edge player Will Anderson at No. 3. This came on the heels of Houston taking Stroud with the No. 2 pick.

Given that the Seahawks had five of the first 83 picks — including four of the first 52 — it stands to reason that they, too, could have made a move up the board if they felt they needed a franchise quarterback. Just doesn’t appear they ever felt that way. They haven’t even take a flyer on a QB such as former Husky Jake Haener or UCLA’s Dorian Thompson-Robinson. At least not yet.

Asked Friday if, looking back on it, it surprised him that his team hasn’t drafted a QB over the last 10 rounds, Schneider offered the following.

“Our goal every year is to draft a quarterback. It really has been, honestly. It hasn’t happened. You can’t just force it, especially at that position. It’s the most unique position in the game. And so, we feel like with Geno and Drew, we have two really good quarterbacks. There are still several good quarterbacks. We have six picks tomorrow. There are still several good quarterbacks available; if we’re able to line somebody up and it works, great. But we’re not going to panic and push just to do it. That’s when you can make huge mistakes.”

It’s just kind of wild to think about how the past 13 and a half months have played out for this organization. It dealt away a likely Hall of Fame quarterback after a 7-10 season, watched a longtime backup beat out Lock and lead the Seahawks to a playoff berth, and has built around that former backup with no sign he’ll be replaced anytime soon.

No QBs for the Seahawks in the past 10 rounds. Surprising. More surprising? That this isn’t the least bit disappointing.