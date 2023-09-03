Where is the sure thing on the Seahawks secondary? Does he exist? Is the back end of the defense as reliable as its star power suggests?

These are questions I think the more analytical 12s have been asking lately. The Seahawks’ secondary is packed with Pro Bowlers and/or top draft picks, but their ability to shut down pass catchers as a unit seems … a little dubious, no?

Perhaps the tweet accommodating this column will be highlighted later by Freezing Cold Takes — the Twitter account that features opinions that missed the mark like a first pitch from Fifty Cent. Until then, a stroll through some names.

There’s Mike Jackson for starters. Actually, there’s Mike Jackson for backups. After last weeks’ performance against Green Bay, where he was beaten on a 6-yard touchdown pass, beaten on what could have been another TD pass had the ball not been underthrown, and called for a holding penalty, it seems unlikely he’ll see the starting lineup anytime soon. He had his moments last season, but his moments this preseason have been more glaring than great.

That, of course, paves the way for cornerback Tre Brown to nab the starting job. At least temporarily. But Brown got burned rather conspicuously on an 11-yard gain against a Cowboys backup earlier in the preseason. True, he ended up with an interception later in the game — also against non-starters — but he hasn’t looked dominant.

A Seahawks cornerback who was dominant for most of last season was Riq Woolen, the fifth-round draft pick who earned a Pro Bowl nod after tying for the NFL lead with six interceptions. But he was spotty in that playoff loss to the 49ers, earning a season-low Pro Football Focus grade of 43.6 after a series of mistakes.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, who’s as high on Woolen as can be, said last season that Riq fell to the fifth round because he was “rough around the edges.” Asked about that last month, Carroll laughed and said Woolen was “still a little rough.” Again, maybe he ends up as an All-Pro, but the learning curve hasn’t been mastered.

What about Jamal Adams? The safety signed an extension with the Seahawks that made him the highest-paid player at his position at the time, but he has been riddled with injuries during most of his time in Seattle. A torn quad tendon in Week 1 of last year ended his season, and he has been scratched from next Sunday’s opener. But even when healthy, and even when he was racking up sacks at a record pace, he was still rated as a middling safety by PFF because of his issues in coverage. Another guy with accolades and potential — but hardly someone you can count on.

Which takes us to Devon Witherspoon, the fifth pick of last year’s draft whose future contributions are still in question. It’s rare that someone picked that high and plays any position but quarterback ends up as a bust, but we haven’t seen much of the Illinois product, who has been sidelined with a hamstring issue since Aug. 7 and will not play in the season opener. Might he and Woolen end up as the best cornerback duo in the NFL? Certainly possible. But that’s based on projection, not productivity.

Of course, there isn’t a whole lot of room for criticism when it comes to safety Quandre Diggs. He has made the Pro Bowl in each of his last three seasons. He has played every game of the past three seasons. And he has recorded at least four interceptions in each of the past three seasons (and at least three in the past seven.) But … he did start slow in 2022. And if you value PFF grades (not everyone does), he was ranked as the 19th best safety in the NFL last season. That’s solid. It’s not spectacular.

There will be other contributors to the Seahawks’ secondary this season One name not yet mentioned is cornerback/safety Coby Bryant, who was third in the NFL in forced fumbles (4) as a rookie last season. And safety Julian Love was named the most underrated free-agency signing by PFF last March.

Possibilities abound for the back end. But not all of those possibilities end positively.

You want to find a Seahawks position group with the most names you can rattle off the top of your head, the secondary might be it. The fame is there. The talent is, too. Will the execution be? Fair question to ask.