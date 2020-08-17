The Seahawks are about to find out what it’s like to play a game in front of an empty stadium.

The Atlanta Falcons, who had been holding out hope of having at least 20,000 fans at games this season, announced Monday morning they will have no fans at events through the end of September at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

That includes Seattle’s regular-season opener on Sept. 13 at Atlanta.

Many teams are still waiting to announce their plans for fans at games this season, including the Seahawks.

But as the season nears — the opening NFL weekend is now less than three weeks away — teams are expected to begin announcing plans for fans, either for specific games or the entire season.

The Seahawks are taking steps to prepare for what it will be like to play without fans in the stands — they are scheduled to play two scrimmages at an empty CenturyLink Field on Saturday and then again on Aug. 26.

Seattle coach Pete Carroll, in fact, mentioned as far back as April that the team would make preparations for the possibility of playing in front of empty stadiums this season.

“The game can still be played,’’ Carroll said last spring. “Whatever has to happen. Everybody has to be wide open and ready to adapt.’’

Seattle’s home opener is Sept. 20 against New England at CenturyLink Field.

Seattle’s second road game is at Miami on Oct. 4. The Dolphins have not yet made an announcement.