Jeremy Lane was traded by the Seahawks on Monday but will return to practice on Thursday after he failed a physical with Houston. But Seattle players and coaches say it'll be no big deal to have him back.

The Seahawks have had no manner of strange things happen the last few years.

So maybe welcoming back a player a few days after he had been traded is par for the course.

That’s mostly how Seattle players and coaches talked on Wednesday about the Jeremy Lane situation, anyway. As one that may have a few awkward moments but one that they expect will soon revert to business as usual.

Lane, a Seahawk since 2012, thought his Seattle days were over on Monday night when he was traded by the Seahawks to Houston as part of the Duane Brown deal.

But Lane failed his physical on Tuesday — he has had thigh, groin and finger issues in the last few weeks — and reverted back to Seattle’s roster with the teams then amending the deal (Seattle throwing in a second-round pick in 2019 as well as a third-ronnder in 2018 and also getting a fifth-rounder in 2018).

While some wondered if the Seahawks might still part ways with Lane — specifically, maybe just releasing him — the team made clear on Wednesday he will stay with the team. For one thing, the Seahawks were likely to sign another cornerback to help take his place if he had left. So in that sense, the team views it as him re-filling a need even if he is no longer a starter, having lost that job to rookie Shaquill Griffin.

“Well we are lucky we are getting him back,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said. “We are better the way this turned out. We are fortunate that it came out this way. He is ready to get back to work.”

Well, not totally ready as he was spending Wednesday flying and won’t return to the field until Thursday.

But Carroll said that “I don’t see any problem at all” in Lane coming back saying the team has already talked to Lane and noting the long relationship the team has with him.

Cornerback Richard Sherman, a teammate of Lane’s since 2012, said he expects Lane to accept the situation as part of being in the NFL and approach practice and games the same way he always has.

“Well he is a pro,” Sherman said. “At the end of the day, you know how much this is a business and if you have been in this game long enough, you know that it is a business and I think he understands that and he has always been consummate professional about everything so I think he will approach this the same way. I think it will end up being a blessing in disguise. He will be fine when we comes back. But I’m sure it will be awkward between him and some people. He knows the teammates and the coaches, you don’t have much say so in this, it’s the front office. Thankfully the front office guys don’t have to see him as much, so it is awkward with everyone else. But I think it will be fine.”

Safety Kam Chancellor echoed those thoughts.

“Our relationship, our brother relationship will always be what it is if he were gone or if he was here,” Chancellor said. “So when he comes back it’ll just pick up like it was when he left.”

Bradley McDougald, a safety in his first year with the team, said he had already forged a tight relationship with Lane and is happy to see him coming back.

“It’s definitely gonna be different,” McDougald said. “I’m a good friend of Jeremy Lane, so I’m eager to see him come back. I got one of my brothers back. Jeremy might be at a weird stage but I feel like it’s our job as a team to put our arm around him and bring him back in because he is one of us.”