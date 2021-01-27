The Seahawks on Wednesday waived Chad Wheeler, a backup offensive lineman with the team for parts of the past two seasons, following an arrest over the weekend on suspicion of felony domestic violence.

The move was on the NFL transactions report for Wednesday and came shortly after the Seahawks released a statement noting he was a free agent and is “no longer with the team.”

Wheeler was arrested early Saturday morning following an incident in Kent that left his girlfriend with an injured arm and injuries to her face, for which she was taken to Valley Medical Center.

Wheeler bonded out of King County Jail on Tuesday after bail was set at $400,000 and has a hearing scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

Just as the waiver notice became official Wheeler also took to Twitter to acknowledge the incident and say he would no longer play.

“It is time for me to walk away from football and get the help I need to never again pose a threat to another,” he wrote in one of three Tweets. “I cannot express my sorrow or remorse enough. I am truly ashamed.”

Wheeler attributed the incident to “a manic episode” and that “I apologize profusely for the turmoil that I have caused to my family, teammates, fans and those closest to me. The most important thing right now is that (the victim) gets the care she needs and I get help. Both are happening.”

The Seahawks on Monday released a statement saying they were aware of the situation and gathering more information.

But on Wednesday, the team made a more definitive statement making clear that Wheeler would not be back in 2021.

“The Seahawks are saddened by the details emerging against Chad Wheeler and strongly condemn this act of domestic violence,” the statement read. “Our thoughts and support are with the victim. Chad is a free agent and no longer with the team.”

Wheeler, 27, had been set to become a restricted free agent in March, meaning the Seahawks would have had to tender him an offer to keep him. But waiving him now makes him officially an ex-Seahawk.

The Seahawks had continued to list Wheeler on their roster until Wednesday, as they typically do with all free agents until the new league year begins. But as of Wednesday morning, Wheeler was no longer listed on the roster.

An NFL spokesman confirmed to The Seattle Times that the league is also reviewing the case under the league’s personal conduct policy.

Wheeler played in five games for the Seahawks in 2020 as a reserve offensive tackle and had been with the team since Oct. 2019 when he was signed to the practice squad.

The Seahawks’ statement also included information for those who may be experiencing domestic violence as well as mental health issues.

“We encourage Chad to get the help he needs,” the team’s statement read.

According to a Kent Police Department report, Wheeler had been on medication for bi-polar disorder but had not taken it of late.

The report said police responded to a call of a woman who was locked in a bathroom following a “physical fight” with her boyfriend.

The victim had called 911 to state that she was being “killed.” Police were advised that she had suffered a dislocated arm and was bleeding.

According to the report, when officers arrived they could hear screaming from inside the apartment, and after forcing their way in, they heard more screaming from a bathroom. They forced their way in to the bathroom and found the victim and Wheeler. He was standing beside her, the report said.

Wheeler initially was uncooperative before being detained, the report said, and he did not speak to officers.

Wheeler is 6 feet 7 and 310 pounds, and the victim is 5-9 and 145 pounds, the report said.

The report said the incident began when Wheeler asked the victim to bow to him, and when she did not he grabbed her and threw her on a bed.

The report said Wheeler then strangled the victim before she lost consciousness. The report also said when she regained consciousness, Wheeler was standing near the bed and said, “Wow you’re alive?”

The victim then ran into the bathroom where she called 911 and family, according to the report. Wheeler picked the lock on the door and entered before officers arrived.