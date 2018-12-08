Baldwin will be a game-time decision for the second time in three weeks. Rookie Penny has an injury that wasn't apparent earlier in the week.

For the second time in three weeks, Doug Baldwin is again a game-time decision for the Seahawks for Monday night’s contest against the Vikings. That’s according to coach Pete Carroll, who said after Saturday’s practice the team will make an assessment on Baldwin prior to the 5:15 kickoff and then determine if he can play.

“He’s just barely making it through the week right now,” Carroll said following Saturday’s practice of Baldwin, who did not practice all week. “It’s going to be all the way up until game-time before we know.”

Baldwin was officially listed as questionable for the game with a hip injury but which Carroll said was more accurately a groin injury. Baldwin also had a groin injury that had him listed as a game-time decision before a game at Carolina on Nov. 25. Baldwin passed a pregame test to play in that game. Carroll said Baldwin’s injury now is similar to that injury but not exactly the same.

“It’s a little bit different than what it was, but it’s related,”’ Carroll said. “It’s not the same injury.”

The Seahawks also listed linebacker K.J. Wright as out and offensive lineman D.J. Fluker as doubtful. But Carroll said Fluker will not play against the Vikings and will be replaced by Jordan Simmons, who will get the second start of his NFL career — he also started against the Rams in Los Angeles on Nov. 11.

“He won’t make it this week,” Carroll said of Fluker, who suffered a grade one hamstring strain late in Sunday’s game against the 49ers.

As for Wright, Carroll said he did some running on Saturday but indicated it’ll still be a while before the veteran weakside linebacker will be able to play — he’ll be replaced by Mychal Kendricks and/or Austin Calitro against the Vikings.

“Today was his first day of really running — I don’t know what the result was,” Carroll said. “Leading up to it, all of the ramping up has been really on point. He’s felt no discomfort at all. That’s a really positive sign for him to get right. It’s going to still be a bit because we got to get him back into shape and all that because he’s missed some time.”

Seattle also listed one new injury, with rookie running back Rashaad Penny declared questionable with an ankle injury.

Penny was not on the injury report earlier in the week indicating that Penny may have suffered an injury during practice.

The injury to Penny was not reported until after Carroll met the media on Saturday.

Penny, the team’s first-round pick out of San Diego State, has not missed a game due to an injury this season.

The Seahawks also listed fullback Tre Madden as questionable with a chest injury suffered in the Carolina game that held him out last week. The rest of the roster is considered healthy enough to play, which includes tailback Chris Carson, who suffered a dislocated finger late in the win over the 49ers.

If both Penny and Madden were to not play then the Seahawks’ running back depth could get tested a bit, though Seattle has three others on its roster in Carson, Mike Davis and J.D. McKissic, who played last week for the first time this season after being activated off of injured reserve.

NEW INJURY CONTINUES TOUGH YEAR FOR BALDWIN

Being listed as questionable and sitting out practice all week continues what has been a rough season for Baldwin, who is among the top four in Seattle history in receptions (third, 480), yards (fourth, 6,333) and touchdowns (third, 46).

But Baldwin has just 37 receptions for 388 yards and two touchdowns in 10 games this season, sitting out earlier this season against the Bears and Cowboys with a knee injury. Baldwin has battled injuries to both knees, an elbow, and now what have been characterized as two different groin/hip issues. He played in 54 of 58 snaps Sunday against the 49ers, catching two passes for 22 yards and his second TD of the year. But the groin/hip issue crept up again afterward.

“It’s been a really hard year for Doug,” Carroll said Saturday. “He’s a guy that doesn’t miss anything. He’s had to learn how to just get through the weeks and survive. He’s had a number of things that have bothered him during the season. His attitude is just ridiculously strong. You can’t imagine how competitive he is and how he will just will his way back on the field. We can’t pass judgment on anything until the last second with him because he’s just been a phenomenal competitor to get out on the field. It has been hard on him. It hasn’t been the year at all he had hoped to have. He’s ready to jump in there and do whatever he can as soon as he can get that done.”

If the Seahawks consider Baldwin’s injury as something that may really prevent him from playing they could again sign receiver Keenan Reynolds off the practice squad as depth on Sunday. Reynolds was recalled for the Carolina game but did not play and then was waived and re-signed to the practice squad.

Reynolds has been on Seattle’s roster for five weeks this season as depth with Baldwin ailing but has played in only two games and has not caught a pass.

JARRAN REED, MALCOLM SMITH FINED FOR HITS IN SUNDAY’S GAME

Seahawks defensive tackle Jarran Reed was fined $20,054 for a hit on San Francisco quarterback Nick Mullens for which he received personal foul penalty in last Sunday’s game while 49ers linebacker Malcolm Smith was fined $10,026 for a hit on Seattle QB Russell Wilson that also was penalized. News of the fines was first reported by The Athletic.

Reed’s flag came with 1:22 left in the game. Smith’s penalty came on a Wilson run late in the second quarter.

Wilson said afterward that Smith, who was the MVP when the Seahawks won the Super Bowl following the 2013 season, sought him out to apologize.

“Oh, yeah, we talked about it” Wilson said. “He said he didn’t mean to hit me that way. It was really, I didn’t see him. I don’t normally get hit very hard when I’m running around, I usually kind of see people. I kind of stepped up, slid to the right, slid in between, slithered through and I saw some guys to the right, and he came out of nowhere. I guess that’s why he was able to win MVP of the Super Bowl. He is pretty talented. But, we chopped it up after. He said ‘I didn’t mean to hit you that way, or whatever.’”

KYLE SHANAHAN FINED $25,000 FOR ARGUMENT WITH OFFICIALS THAT DREW FLAG

It was also revealed Saturday in a report from NFL Media that 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan was fined $25,000 for his argument with officials that drew an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty in the second half.

Shanahan later revealed that he was arguing that the 49ers should not have received a penalty for being offsides because Wilson had thrown the shoe of linebacker Fred Warner “10 yards behind the line of scrimmage” when caused the 49ers to have to try to substitute, with the player getting on the field late.

Wilson said Friday he didn’t know whose shoe it was and wasn’t trying to do anything other than get it out of the way with Seattle trying to snap the ball.

Just exactly what happened has remained somewhat of a mystery because the play was not shown on the television broadcast, nor was it available on the NFL.com/gamepass All-22 replay.

Asked if the Seahawks’ film showed the toss, Carroll on Saturday first feigned surprise.

“What are you talking about?,” he said. “What was on the film was an equipment guy on the sidelines was trying to get the shoelaces fixed to get it on the guy so he could get back out on the field.”

Then Carroll paused and joked “I think that was an extraordinary moment of competing.”

